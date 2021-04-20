I hope that you had a wonderful Easter. It was so good to be able to celebrate Easter in our churches. Thankful that our Lord Jesus arose and lives today. That will never change. Praise God.
Thought for today: Be a reflection of what you’d like to see in others. If you want love, give love. If you want honesty, give honesty. If you want respect, give respect. You get in return, what you give. (Matt Kennon)
Birthday wishes to Mary Alice Kenley, Susan Cornett Pearson, Jeremy Gurley, Andrea Thomas, Kathy McDonald, Susan Pearson, Steve Polk, Connie Millican, Barbara Brooks, Edith Word, Denise Jernigan, Jeri Hudgel, Mark Sanders, Sheila Allen, Dennis Goodgame, Paula Lett, Jimmy Cagle, Jennifer Hayes, Lisa Armstrong, Emily Morgan, Lavelle Willingham, Brady Shadix, Carla Slovensky, Bubba Allen, and Hunter Smith.
Pell City High School welcomes Coach Jeff Smith of Springville as the new Boys’ Panther Basketball head coach. Practice begins this week.
Congratulations to the PCHS Golf Team who placed 8th in the Panther Invitational hosted by Huntsville High School. Tanner Wilder place 5th out of 95 players. Congrats Tanner.
Congratulations to the Pell City High School Archery Team participating in the St. Clair County Championship. PCHS won 3rd place overall as a team. Garrett Henderson won 1st place for 9th grade males, the most bullseyes for 9th grade males, and 3rd place overall males. Tanner Harris won 1st place for 10th grade males and most bullseyes for 10th grade males. Chase Mayfield won 2nd place for 10th grade males. Lorelei Powell won 1st place for 11th grade females. Alyssa Ingram won 3rd place for 11th grade females. Emilee Scogin won 3rd place for 10th grade females. And Lilie Dickerson won a brand-new bow.
Congratulations to Jack Lowe who was chosen as a member of the AHSAA All-Star Cross-Country Squad. Jack finished fourth in the Class 6A State Cross Country Championships.
It's Downtown Pell City's 3rd Thursday Spring into April Event Thursday, April 15th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can save 10 percent off your products at participating stores and restaurants. Look for the Spring Blue 10 percent off signs and save.
Two more Saturdays to participate in the Annual Downtown Pell City Historic Walking Tours Event. Bring the entire family. You don’t want to miss it. The Heart of Pell City is once again sponsoring and presenting the 6th Annual Pell City Downtown Historical Walking Tours on Saturdays for the remainder of April (17 and 24.) The tour times are 10 a.m. and noon. Cities throughout Alabama will be participating in these Historical Tours. You can learn all about the rich and fascinating Pell City history behind the buildings and stores of downtown, as you stroll Cogswell Ave with your guide. Tours start at City Hall. Arrive 15 minutes prior to each tour for registration and information.
Fundraiser for The Children’s Place will be a Drive-Thru Luncheon on Tues., April 27 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Pell City First Baptist Parking Lot. Tuckets are $15 per box lunch (must be pre-purchased). Tickets are on sale at The Children’s Place. Deadline for purchase is Wed., April 21. Call 205-338-8847 or email Cfagan0920@aol.com for tickets and more information.
On Thurs., April 22, from 11am - 1pm, there will be an interactive training program that will provide knowledge and tools needed to assist those who are homeless. This training will be held at the Brook Besor Coffee House on Hwy 231 S. It will be facilitated by One Roof. For more information, go to info@oneroofonline.org or call 205-254-8833. Light refreshments will be available, and purchases can be made at Brook Besor. Call or email to register.
Thank you, Cropwell Baptist Church. Its Children’s Ministry has partnered with the local DHR office to provide birthday bags for children in St. Clair County Foster Care. Such a wonderful ministry.
At CEPA, Saints in the Spotlight presents “When Bad Things Happen to Good Actors” on Friday night at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but seating is limited. Livestream is also available.
Next at CEPA, Spotlight and PCHS Drama Club presents “High School Musical” on April 29 through May 1, at 7pm. Sunday, May 2 time will be 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and tickets will be available at the door.
God bless you. Please pray daily for our country and its leaders. Please contact me with information about your family’s news and gatherings at 338-7746 or email information at annette snow@yahoo.com.
