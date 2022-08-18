Birthday wishes to Craig Davenport, Violet Beavers, Barnett Lawley, Nancy Lee, Angela McCombs, Tamara Reaves, Lisa Hobbs, Kimberly Brownlee, Charlie Dyer, Jake Rachel, Joyce Shibilia, Amelia Alverson, Caroline Alverson, Jacob Harper, Joseph Nelson, Noah Parker, Shannon Ginn, and Lauren Crain.
Also, congratulations to Bill and Renee Robinson who recently celebrated their wedding anniversary and to Laurie and Larry Mullinax who just recently celebrated their anniversary.
Please remember the family of Bob Patterson, who passed away recently.
A group of incredibly talented Pell City High School students have spent months creating a short film that will soon be shown at the Sidewalk International Film Festival in downtown Birmingham on August 27. Their short film SEM;COLON will be entered in the Teen Shorts Block and is scheduled to begin at 12:45. CEPA is hosting a premiere of the film on August 20 at 7 p.m. that is open to the public and we invite you to join CEPA in celebrating the achievements of these students.
At the CEPA, get ready to flash back to 1976 with Black Jacket Symphony! You’ll feel like you’re living life in the fast lane when you hear this incredible performance of the Eagles’ Hotel California album, as well as some of the band’s greatest hits. Join us for our annual outdoor concert experience September 4th at the Pell City Sports Complex!
CEPA is currently looking for volunteers to assist in the operation of our annual Live at Logan Martin event. The show will take place at the Pell City Sports Complex on September 4th. Volunteers will need to arrive at a designated time prior to the show to assist in set up and ticketing, as well as stay after the end of the show to help shut down and clean up. Those who volunteer will be able to watch the performance without having to purchase a ticket! Those interested should contact Ash Arrington at ash@pellcitycepa.com.
CEPA is having auditions for Spotlight Core’s Production: The Champagne Charlie Stakes on August 23 and 24 at 6 p.m. (attendance at both sessions is not required). Go to CEPA website to complete your online audition form. Auditions will consist of cold reads from the script, so you do not need to prepare anything. Rehearsals will begin August 29.
Free show at CEPA, Romeo and Juliet. We are so excited to welcome Jacksonville State University to the CEPA stage with their traveling production of Romeo and Juliet. Come see them perform for FREE August 18 at 7 p.m.
Friday Night Lights at “The Pete.” 1st football game of the season. Pell City Panthers will host Moody Devils on the 19 at 7 p.m. Come out and support the Panthers.
The 13th Annual Fundraising Banquet Baby Shower for Ann’s New Life Medical Pregnancy Center at 6 p.m. will be Aug. 18 at the Pell City United Methodist Church.
Lakeside Hospice is hosting the 10th Annual Aiming High Clay Shoot Awards for Top Shooter, Winning Team, Long Bird, and Color Bird. 20G or 12G Ammo is included. It will be at CMP Talladega from 7:30 am — 1:30 pm, on Friday, August 26. ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT LAKESIDE HOSPICE
Storytime has returned to the Pell City Library on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m.
Also, if you are interested in YOGA, the Library offers free classes on Wednesday afternoons at 5 p.m.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension Service is a valuable tool and a wealth of information. Go to stclairnews@aces.edu to subscribe.
Remember: “Strife is dangerous. It leaves an open door for the enemy. We need to learn how to have a peaceful atmosphere in our homes. (Joyce Meyer)
Contact me at 205-338-7746 with family news and gatherings or email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a blessed and safe week.
