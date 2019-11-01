Hello everyone. Winter may finally be on its way. Stay warm.
Thought for today: “The most powerful One in the universe cares for you and watches over you constantly (see Ps 121:3). He's got you covered today!” (Joseph Prince)
Congratulations to the PCHS Archery Team who won 1st Place in the High School Team Division. In the individual awards, Channing Peoples took Top Shot and Landon Meadows took 3rd Place. The event was hosted by PCHS.
Congratulations to the PCHS Varsity Volleyball Team. They competed in the AHSAA super regional volleyball tournament on Friday.
And congratulations to Senior Adam McNutt who has just verbally committed to the University of Alabama’s Clay Target Team and has received his acceptance letter. He will be studying Aerospace Engineering in the Fall of 2020.
We know “recess” is fun, but did you know it is a crucial part of our children’s healthy lives? Increased academic pressures have left 30 percent of U.S. kindergarten classes without any recess. This prompted the American Academy of Pediatrics to issue a policy statement in 2013 on the “crucial role of recess in school
It’s Christmas Shoebox time. For 25 years, Samaritan’s Purse has been bringing great joy and the Good News of Jesus Christ to children around the world through Operation Christmas Child. God is using this exciting project to transform the lives of boys and girls, their families, and even entire communities! And you can be a part of it. Nov 12-19 is National Collection Week so fill your shoebox(es) and take to a drop-off location. Please be sure to include $9 per box to help with shipping. Or you can pay postage on-line and be able to follow your box to its new home.
Happy birthday to Luke McLean, Brady Laminack, Chloe Ollard, Kennadi Horton, Caleb Aldridge, Taylor Hendrix, Kyrie Word, Patsy Smith, Beth Mathis, Jessica Calhoun, Byron Cleveland, Melanie Dewaal, Darrell Harper, Gay Johnson, Kady Boling, Glynis Watlington, Adilee Collins, Denise Holdridge, Ben Moore, Brenda Hall, Darin Marcus, Charity Mitcham, Jason Mitcham Cathy Payne, Vicky King, Becky Patterson, Kaye Cloud, Keighan Spann, Matthew Yarbrough, Ann Carr, Maureen Murphy, Vickie Prosch, Sara Love Rast, and Robert Rhodes.
In 2019, CEPA is hosting a thrilling collection of singers for a benefit event called Barbershop Down South. Acapella music has a storied history across the world, and three area groups are uniting to support it. On Nov. 2, Harmony Hills Chorus, Voices of the South Men’s Chorus and Kinetic Quartet will appear together in a one-of-a-kind event that benefits Sweet Adelines International. The Saturday afternoon show takes place at CEPA at 4 p.m., and the event includes a silent auction. Tickets are $15, and they’re available online at pellcitycepa.com/tickets or from any member of Harmony Hills Chorus.
Victory Church will hold its Trunk or Treat on Thurs evening, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. You can register online at www.victorypellcity.com or just come join the fun.
On Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Seddon Baptist Church will host its annual fall event, #Fallapalooza with activities such as inflatables, the game zone truck, carnival games, a car show, and more. There will be something to enjoy for the whole family. Not to mention, the holiday candy, bags of popcorn, food trucks, boiled peanuts, etc. Don't miss this awesome event!
Halloween Week At the Library: Hallo"tween" with Frank Lee on Thur., Oct 31, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. in Teen Room; Friday night Nov 1., Family Fright Night, Sugar Skull Face Contest, Movie: “Coco” in Story Time Area.
The Business and Professional Women (BPW) will hold its 19th Annual fundraiser Fashion Show on Nov. 7 at the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA) at 6 p.m. The fashion show is the non-profit group’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps raise funds for scholarships for area girls and women continuing their education.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual 2019 Chamber Awards Ceremony on Wed. Nov. 13 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Eden Westside Baptist Church. This luncheon is to honor citizens and members that make a difference in the community. The Chamber encourages you to honor these members and persons with nominations and to support your city and the Greater Pell City Chamber of Commerce. Contact info@pellcitychamber.com.
Eden Westside has begun registration for Upward basketball and cheerleading. You can still get in early bird rates if you act quickly. Details are:
Ages: K4 to 8th Grade; First Evaluation: 12/14/2019; First Game: 1/25/2020
Basketball Early Registration: 10/21/2019 ($90)
Basketball Registration: 11/11/2019 ($100)
Cheerleading Early Registration: 10/21/2019 ($90)
Cheerleading Registration: 11/11/2019 ($100)
Please remember the families of Charles Tharp, Rod Goode, Jeanette B. Holloway, Virginia Gayle Cobb, Bobby Earl Coley, and Faye Jeanette White who all passed away recently.
And don’t forget, it will be time to “fall” back for the end of Daylight Savings Time on Sunday, Nov. 3. We finally get that hour back.
Remember: “True gratitude is not only being thankful when things are going well, but also remaining steadfast when dealing with life's struggles.” (Joyce Meyer)
Pray daily for our country, its leaders, and for Israel. Continually keep your children and family covered with prayer. Contact me at 205-338-7746 or email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.