Well, sad to say, it is almost that time for school to start back. First day for Pell City School System students will be Tuesday, Aug. 10. Seems like school was just out. Summer is so short these days.
Thought for today: Surround yourself with people who share your values, not just your interests. (Andy Stanley)
Happy 4th Anniversary to Chase and Aubrey Reeves.
Happy Birthday to Finnley Pouncey, Brody Harmon, Tommy Castleberry, Kayla Gold, Noah Gold, Glenn Miller, Ronnie Foster, Josh Money, Sophia Shilbilia, Charlie Williams, Courtney Cooper, Adam Smith, Corinne Stockton, Addison Forbes, Brenda Wilson, Baylea Gunnells, Scott Smith, Ted Hunter, Halie Hurst, Jessica Moore, Launia Sheppard, Carol Thaxton, Michaela Edmondson Young, Dana Blackman, and Melody Pearcy Leggett.
Congratulations to Lila Henderson who wonMiss Motorsports and Miss Speedway, 2021 Jr. Pre-Teen, Judges Choice, and Fun Fashion Winner this past weekend.
Congratulations to PCHS Senior Emily McIntosh who was 1 of 16 to receive a $1,000 scholarship from Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union.
Congratulations to PCHS athletes Braylin Hathorne and Jack Lowe. Braylin recently were featured by AHSAA All-Star Week for the North-South All Star Match. Braylin was honored because he earned most points in a golf tournament for the Boys North Team. Jack was named the Cross-Country North Team MVP. Both boys are great athletes and make Pell City proud.
You can still support the Pell City Schools Education Foundation by purchasing the annual t-shirt. Let me know if you are interested by emailing my daughter, Annette, and she will get you the information you need to order.
Pell City Civitan Club will host its Poker Run on Sat., Aug 7th. Grand Prize: $1000, 2nd Place: $300, 3rd Place: $150. For more information & registration, contact Lisa Phillips at 205-884-3444 or 205-405-6347. Or you can email at them lisaphillips9521@gmail.com or pellcitycivitan@gmail.com.
Eden Westside Baptist Church Restoration Ministries invites you to Business After Hours Mix & Mingle on Aug. 5th from 5-7. Join them for hor d’oeuvres, fellowship, and networking. Sponsored by PC Chamber of Commerce.
Check out Jefferson State CC for its Fast-Track Programs. For a schedule of classes visit www.jeffersonstate.edu/fasttrack. For more information call 205-856-7710 or email workforcedev.jeffersonstate.edu.
PCHS Volleyball will be hosting a youth camp for girls and boys ages 7-13 interested in learning more about the sport. Cost is $60 for all 3 days and each camper will receive a camp shirt on the last day. For more information email Ashleigh.garrard@g.pellcityschools.net.
Wattsville Baptist Church will hold its Homecoming on Sun., Aug.1st beginning at 10:30. The Hudson Family from Mississippi will be singing. Lunch will be at noon and then more singing. Revival will begin Monday night with Bro. Rick Bowling.
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church will hold its Homecoming on Sun. Sept. 5th.
The Black Jacket Symphony is partnering with Pell City CEPA and LakeFest for the summer’s biggest COVID-conscious lake event. Join us for a performance of Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” ft. Marc Martel live on Sept. 4th.
See you next week. Contact me at 205-338-7746 with information about family’s news and gatherings. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week. You can also email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.