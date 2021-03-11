Happy birthday to Caden Donahoo, TJ Cooper, Sandy Dorough, Heath Stinson, Blane Scott, Frank Bowman, Julia Allred, Max Knepper, Lee James, Jerry Rich, Diane Savage, Matt Skelton, Margaret Smith, Faith Terrell, Joe Paul Abbott, Margaret Seay, Cynthia Gillison, Linda Osborn, Hollie Thweatt, Lori Yarbrough, Diane Foster, Judy Hardwick, Michael Darrah, Michelle Allred, Johnny Stevens, and Bobby Wright.
My brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Rachel Thomas, drove over from Gainesville, GA, this past weekend for a visit. Accompanying them was their son, Vaughn. Donald met with old friend, Pete Rich, and enjoyed catching up over breakfast. Then they met for lunch at the Cracker Barrel with me, my sister, Ann Harmon, and other family members. Others in attendance were my daughters, Annette Snow and Laura and husband Ricky Adams, Annette’s daughter and son-in-law, Kayla and Beaux Byrd. It was such fun and we plan to do it again soon.
Please keep the families of Cindy Higgs, Linda Hunter, Nickie Clough, Sam Rich, James McGuire, J.L. Bunt, and Darla Bruner who passed away recently in your thoughts and prayers. Also, please remember Dan Bumpous and Lucy Fox in your prayers. Dan’s son, Mike Bumpous, of South Wilmington, IL, passed away on March 2nd. Dan and Lucy attend Victory Church with us.
If your Pell City High School student is in 10th or 11th grade and is currently enrolled or has completed Agriscience, he/she can apply for the Ironworker Skills Institute (ISI). The deadline is Wednesday, April 7. ISI is the training program located at Garrison Steel in Pell City. For more information, contact Mrs. Kaler at the high school.
At the Hillcrest Tennis Invitational this past weekend, Pell City High had a great showing. Jack Euler won 1 place in singles, Austin Grill won 2 place in singles, Jack and Austin won 1 place in doubles. Congratulations guys.
Congratulations to PCHS senior, Gannon Osborne, for signing a soccer scholarship with Martin Methodist College.
Congratulations to Tanner Wilder, Pell City High School student, who finished 6th in the North River Golf Tournament. Tanner also came home to a scholarship offer to play at the next level. Way to go, Tanner.
Congratulations to Krista Baker of Duran North Junior High School for being selected as the Chick-fil-A Pell City “Second Mile” Teacher of the Month. Chick-fil-A honors teachers that are truly inspirational, making a long impact by always going the “second mile” with not only the students they teach, but also with their fellow teachers.
Congratulations to the Pell City U-12 Girls’ basketball team for winning District this weekend. Now on to State on March 12-13 in Albertville. Coach is Diamond Buckhanon.
Upcoming this month: The Downtown Third Thursday Event will be held on March 18 from 11 a.m. -6 p.m. Downtown offers more than you think, so take this chance to check it all out. You may be pleasantly surprised.
The American Red Cross is holding a Blood Drive at the Pell City Civic Center on Friday, March 19th from 2-7pm. It will be held in the Multi-Purpose Room. For an appointment, please visit www.redcrossblood.org. They are now testing blood for COVID-19 antibodies. Please help if you can.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce Breakfast will be held on March 25 from 8:30a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Just a heads up, The City is planning LakeFest for May 21-23, and the Pell City Hometown Block Party for June 5.
Pell City Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month is Hazelwood’s Greenhouses and Nursery. They are an independent locally owned nursery started in 1985 as more or less a hobby. They have nine greenhouses and two covered cold frames covering a large area and 10 acres devoted mostly to trees and shrubs in containers. They have large variety of beautiful plants and great prices (Margaret’s opinion)
Easter is April 4th and churches are already planning their Easter Egg Hunts. Cropwell Baptist has already posted its hunt, which will be on April 3, 10-11:30 AM. Pell City First United Methodist Church is planning its Easter Event on March 20 at the 9 or 10:30 service. It plans to have the Easter Bunny, egg hunt, crafts, and Interactive Storytelling. Reservations are required so you can go to its website http://pellcityfumc.org, for more information. New Hope Baptist Church’s Resurrection Egg Kids’ Event will be held on Saturday, April 3rd. I will post additional information as I receive it.
Seddon Baptist Church is hosting a Women's Night: Prayer & Praise on March 12th @6:30pm. You (women) are invited to an evening of Christ-centered fellowship and worship with like-minded ladies who are pursuing Christ. The evening will consist of a meal, corporate worship, and a time pray together as women of faith. There is a $10 pre-registration cost for the provided meal. The meal for the evening will be a pre-packaged dinner box from Chick-fil-A. You can pre-register in the sanctuary during one of our services or online by following the link provided. https://bit.ly/30kJG2r
The St. Clair County/Alabama Extension Service is offering a series, “All About Azaleas,” Thursdays, once a month, beginning at 6 p.m. CT. It will be online with Zoom. Registration is required to attend this webinar series. The Zoom meeting number and link will be provided upon completion of the online registration. To register, visit https://auburn.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QDoP5tBzToisuuHBb9m3wg. March’s meeting will be on March 25 (6pm) and topics will be Introduction to Evergreen Azaleas and Introduction to Native Azaleas. The Extension Service Newsletter is filled with great information. You can subscribe by going to goverve@aces.edu. And if you have any questions about gardening, you can call the Master Gardner’s Help Line at 1-877-ALA-GROW.
And don’t forget to turn your clock ahead one hour on Sunday, March 14 for Daylight Savings Time. Don’t want to be late. Stealing time for yourself reduces stress, improves creativity and lets you recharge relationships.
God bless you. I pray that this year will bring you blessings, good health and peace and joy. Please pray daily for our country, it’s leaders. Please contact me with information at 205-338-7746 or email to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
