Hello everyone. Boy, this weather just cannot make up its mind. It’s cold, then warm, and then in comes the rain. Take care!
Special Happy Birthday wishes to my sister, Ann Harmon, who will celebrate her birthday on March 15th. Also, birthday greetings to Desmond Groce, Mike Darrah, Mona Scott, Caden Donahoo, Arvilla Mullins, Kent Brascho, Kylie Cline, Adam Kimberly, Lynda Ramsey, Tommy Guinn, John Lawrence, Claire Brice, Carla Kimberly, Anne Simmons, Seana Alexander, Jane Kendrick, Angela Traweek, Dale Skelton. and Norma Morris.
Upcoming this month: The Downtown Third Thursday Event will be held on March 18 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Downtown offers more than you think, so take this chance to check it all out. You may be pleasantly surprised.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce Breakfast will be held on March 25 from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Check out the Civic Center’s great line up of classes for Wednesday mornings starting with Boot Camp at 6:15, Forever Young at 7:30 followed up by another Boot Camp class at 9 a.m. See you there!
Just a heads up, The City is planning LakeFest for May 21-23, and the Pell City Hometown Block Party for June 5th.
Congratulations to the Pell City High School Boys Tennis Team who won the Invitational Tournament by beating Thompson. PCHS Girls’ team finished third.
Congratulations to the PCHS Varsity and JV softball teams for their big wins over Lincoln in their home openers. Varsity won 5-3. Evi Edwards hit a 3 run home run and Grace Pruitt ended with 11 strikeouts. JV team won 16-1.
Congratulations to the Victory Christian Lions Baseball team who beat Welbourn 6-5.
Did you know that the Kiwanis Club sells historical Christmas ornaments? The 2020 ornament was Jill’s Drive In. Many of us remember Jill’s. It was the place to be. The 2018 ornament was Avondale Mills and 2019 was the old Pell City High School. You can buy all three, as long as they last, at Metro Bank in Pell City. Cost is $20. My daughter, Annette, bought all 3-last week. We can’t wait to see what the 2021 will be. Help a good cause and enjoy the memories for a lifetime.
PCHS and the Pell City Animal Shelter are joining together for a March Donation Drive (March 1-26). Help support our local animal shelter by donating items for their wish list. Items may be left at the school or with an SGA member. Included on the wish list are dog and cat treats, food, toys, food bowls (metal only), peanut butter, Kong Dog toys, canned pumpkin puree (plain), puppy pads, litter pans, equine pine bedding, dawn dish detergent, bleach, Mr. Clean All Purpose Cleaner, crates and portable kennels, paper towels, laundry soap, dryer sheets, and blankets (preferable fleece).
On Mar 10, 1969, James Earl Ray pled guilty to the assassination of Martin Luther King. He was sentenced to 99 years in prison.
On March 3, 1931, the Star-Spangled Banner became the national anthem of the United States as President Herbert Hoover signed a congregational resolution.
Did you know that the “Black Belt” in Alabama, down around the Auburn area, is called that because of the black, rich dirt in that area?
And don’t forget to turn your clock ahead one hour on Sunday, March 8 for Daylight Savings Time. Don’t want to be late. Stealing time for yourself reduces stress, improves creativity and lets you recharge relationships.
Please pray daily for our country and it’s leaders. Please contact me with information at 205-338-7746 or email to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
