School starts this Tuesday, Aug 10. You may want to leave a little earlier than normal for work and please watch for school buses and children.
Recent birthdays include Bill Robinson, Mickey Alverson, Ethan Carlisle, Rachel Bowman, Guyla Perry, John Pritchett, Tristan Smith, Hayden Averette, Eric Housch, Lauren Isbell, Becky Baker, Ali Richard, Georgia Strickland, Jim Tuck, Shelley Gallups, Jim Mann, Darrell Parker, Jamie Mclean, Beverly Abbott, Teddy Presgraves, Brandy Hughes, and Jeff Jones.
A special happy anniversary to my dear friends, Robert and Bobbie Holtam who celebrated 51 years together on August 3rd. Wow, what an accomplishment! And happy anniversary to Darryl and Nancy Brewer, Kenneth and Deena Thomas, Matthew and Danielle Pope, Luke and Amanda Carmack, and to Allen and Shirley Echols. Hope you happy couples have many more years together.
Please keep the families of Linda Dodge Brown, Neva Hestley, Phyllis Brown, Wanda Burke, and Bob Day in your thoughts and prayers.
Nick, Emily, and Harper Doty spent 15 days driving through 18 states. What a road trip that was! Starting in Alabama, of course, they drove through the country to Colorado. They saw buffalo crossing the road, elk, geysers, waterfalls, mountains, mountain passes, deserts, Old Faithful in Wyoming, Yellowstone, rode horses, and so much more. What memories!
Congratulations to sweet couples, Allison Wheeler and Addison Lett, and Gracie Cheatwood and Brandon Gillespie, who recently got engaged.
A Celebration of Life Fundraising Banquet presented by Ann’s New Life Center will be Aug. 26th at 6pm at Celebrations in Cropwell. There will be a meal, 3 great bands and the ministry update. You can RSVP on the Facebook page, under Events, and mark yourself as “going.” Or you can text 256-346-5257. Please let them know how many will be in your group.
Pell City Civitan Club will host its Poker Run on Sat., Aug 7th. Grand Prize: $1000, 2nd Place: $300, 3rd Place: $150. For more information & registration, contact Lisa Phillips at 205-884-3444 or 205-405-6347. Or you can email at them lisaphillips9521@gmail.com or pellcitycivitan@gmail.com.
At noon, on Wed. Aug 11th, the Pell City Public Library will welcome master storyteller, Dolores Hydock, presenting: "Cat-echism Class" and "Looking for Luck." The first story shows how you can learn some unexpected lessons when a cat enters your life. The second story is an example of one of the traditional "tales" of courage and life wisdom that people told hundreds of years ago-- before "self help" books! Free Event. Planned in connection with the Adult Summer Series . . . but all ages are welcome! You will not want to miss it!
Are you struggling with your garden? If you have questions or quandaries, who you gonna call? An Alabama Extension Master Gardener is available at the push of a button with the toll-free Master Gardener Helpline. Since 2006, the helpline continues to provide research-based gardening help to Alabamians. Call 1-877-252-4769 (GROW).
The Pell City School System is needing substitute teachers. Substitutes will earn $65-$75/day. Apply on the Pell City Schools website. Print the packet, fill it out and hand deliver or mail to 3105 15th Ave. No., Pell City, 35125. For more information call 205-884-4440.
Bothered by the constant ringing of your phone, only to answer and hear a recording? They are called robo-calls and the callers are hiding behind a familiar number to fool caller-id and entice you to pick up. “Consumer Reports” magazine advises you to hang up as soon as you hear the first recorded words.
Five things to know about 529 College Savings Plans: 1. You can invest in any state’s plan. 2.The money can be used for any qualified college or university in any state. 3.The money can be used by any child in the immediate family. 4.There are no income or asset restrictions on contributions, and no deductions for contributions. 5.Money in the plan has a smaller impact on financial aid than other college savings.
Contact me at 205-338-7746 with information about family’s news and gatherings. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week. You can also email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
