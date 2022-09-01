Hello everyone. (Food for thought) Intelligence – the ability to learn. Wisdom – the ability to discern.
Some recent birthdays include Susan Lapidus, Priscilla Snow, Jace Brascho, Annette Cox, Chasity Perry, Donna Hazlewood, Jimbo Roe, Aslen Weaver, Bobby Sorrells, Gray Hanley, Chip Jones, Craig Davenport, Calvin Barber, Teresa Kirby, Jolene Owens, Craig Davenport, Violet Beavers, Barnett Lawley, Nancy Lee, Angela McCombs, Tamara Reaves, Lisa Hobbs, Kimberly Brownlee, Charlie Dyer, Jake Rachel, Joyce Shibilia, Amelia Alverson, Caroline Alverson, Jacob Harper, Joseph Nelson, Noah Parker, Shannon Ginn, and Lauren Crain.
Happy anniversary to my daughter Laura and son-in-law, Ricky Adams. Also, congratulations to Bill and Renee Robinson and to Laurie and Larry Mullinax who recently celebrated their anniversaries.
Please remember the families of Pinky Hartley, Margaret Funderburg, and Ken Cox, who recently passed away.
Lots of programs at the Pell City Library. Take a look at www.pellcitylibrary.com to see what might interest you. There is Story Time, Book Clubs, Teen Movie Nights, and Beginner Yoga.
Get ready to flash back to 1976 with Black Jacket Symphony! You’ll feel like you’re living life in the fast lane when you hear this incredible performance of the Eagles’ Hotel California album, as well as some of the band’s greatest hits. They will play at the annual outdoor concert experience September 4th at the Pell City Sports Complex!
Live at Logan Martin is almost here, and CEPA is asking the community for help! This event supports the Center for Education and Performing Arts and its drama and music programs. By volunteering a few hours on Sunday, Sept. 4, you can help fund another year of theater productions and concerts in Pell City. Email ash@pellcitycepa.com if you would like to help out.
Splash Pad: Labor Day, Sept. 5th, is the last day to be open. Hours will be 9-6.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce, St. Clair County Economic Development Council and Alabama Career Center are hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Remember the Pell City Farmers Market every Wednesday Thru October 26 from 1-5 pm at the Avondale Mills Walking Track across from Pell City’s Fire Station #1. Lots of local, home-grown items.
The Alabama Department of Tourism is proud to present “ROCK THE HALL OF FAME II” at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame (IMHOF) featuring the Velcro Pygmies and Special Guest Ryan & Chad Robertson and “Deputy Barney Fife” at the Fox Sports Dome. Come and join in for a night of fun and music and help reach the goal to preserve Alabama’s contributions to motorsports. The doors open at 6 P.M on Thursday, Sept. 29 and the Pygmies take the stage at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go fast, get yours today!
Contact me at 205-338-5590 with information. You can also email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a blessed week.
