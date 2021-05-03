Congratulations to the Iron City Hoops travel basketball team. They won the tournament championship in Guntersville at the SYBL Classic Showdown. They played 4 games in 1 day. A big shoutout to their awesome coach, Ricky Granger. This is a very talented group of kids and they play as a team to do what it takes to Win. Colin McCombs, a member of the Pell City High School basketball team is a player on this team.
The PCHS Track Team participated at AHSAA 5A-7A Section 3 State Qualifying Meet last week. Congratulations to Jack Lowe & Beka Hooks who are heading to Gulf Shores next week for the State Championship!! Other results include: 2022 Jack Lowe 3200m State Qualifier, 2022 Jack Lowe 1600m State Qualifier, 2022 Jack Lowe 800m 4th State Qualifier, PR and School Record; 2021 Beka Hooks Discus 5th State Qualifier; 2022 Abby Little 3200m PR & School Record; 2024 Madison Borger 400m PR & School Record. Congratulations to all these students and the others recording personal bests.
Congratulations to the JV Lady Panthers for getting their 31st victory of the season Thursday night at Leeds. That ended their season with a 31-4 record.
The PCHS Golf Team is participating in State Tournament this week. I will let you know how they do in next week’s news.
Happy 60th anniversary to Zane and Janett Smith. They were married on April 25th when Zane was a senior at Howard College. They have 3 sons and also provided a home for another young man. Congratulations to the Smiths.
Wishing a special birthday to one of my favorite sons-in-law, Mike Turner. Also, happy birthday to Jimmy Bell, Coach Wendall Young, Glenn Seay, Tommy Cook, Justin Evans, Blair Fields, Billy Golden, Kerri Swiney, Gina Gurley, Dennis Meeks, Connie Cook, Kristie Edwards, Martha Howard, Ann Messer, Lauren Davis, Neva Hestly, Amanda Johnson, Lisa Smith, Kelly Vance, Carren Wright, Gina Collins, Cade Sanders, Taylor Darden, Kolton Hanes, Dondi Lee, Jackie Bailey, Eddy Collier, Reese Edwards, Americle Lewis, Corey Isbell, Jessie Dean Smith, Ray Johnson, Alan Russell, Bill Cosper, Kathy McDonald, Jennifer Poole, and Konnie Lyle.
Please keep the family of Faith Wiggins Maxwell in your thoughts and prayers.
It really is your last chance to participate in the Annual Downtown Pell City Historic Walking Tours Event! Because of bad weather this past Saturday, it has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. and noon.
Logan Martin LakeFest & Boat Show has been rescheduled to June 5 (2-9 p.m.), June 6 (9 a.m.- 9 p.m.), and June 7 (noon – 5 p.m.). This year there will be closer parking, VIP parking, fireworks, a food court, a bigger kids’ area, music, and lots and lots of boats. There will be raffle giveaways each hour This event is free to everyone. For information, go to http://www.loganmartinlakefest.com.
Don’t miss High School Musical presented by Spotlight and the PCHS Drama Club. Dates are April 29-May 1 at 7 p.m. and May 2 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and will be sold at the door. Go to www.pellcitycenter.com for more information.
Then on May 14 & 15, at CEPA, the Spotlight and the Moody Drama Club will present Disney’s Camp Rock.
Did you know that St. Clair County, the county older than the state of Alabama, was created in 1818 by territorial legislature? It was named for General St. Clair, who was said to have been born in Scotland and his name at that time was said to be Sinclair, later changed to St. Clair. In 1820, census records show the population to have been 4,465. 2016 census records show the population to have been 86,576. Pell City was established as an industrial town in 1890 by George Pell of New York.
Ashville was incorporated in 1822, and was originally named St. Clairsville, after a hero of the American Revolution, General Arthur St. Clair. It was later renamed Ashville, in honor of John Ash, the first white settler in the area. He arrived in 1817 and was the county’s first elected judge and also served as a state senator. The first courthouse, a log structure, was built in 1824. It was replaced in 1844 with a brick building, which is currently encased in the walls of the current courthouse building. Ashville served as the county’s only courthouse until 1907, when the second county seat was established in Pell City due to the difficulty of crossing Backbone mountain which separated the two sections of the county.
St. Clair County is the only Alabama county in history with two county seats, which are both maintained today.
God bless you. Please pray daily for our country and it’s leaders. Please call me at 338-7746 or email info to annettesnow@yahoo.com.
