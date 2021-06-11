The 12th Annual Riverside Poker Run, an annual fund-raising event hosted by Riverside Beautification Organization (a Non-profit to raise funds to improve and beautify City of Riverside, Alabama) will be Sat. June 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Early registration will be Fri., June 18 from 4-7 p.m. It will be at Riverside Landing, 230 Depot St., Riverside, Alabama 35135. This year’s proceeds will be used to build a new municipal playground. If you don’t have a boat, you can call the Coosa Queen at 205-706-2319 to reserve a seat.
The Logan Martin LakeFest & Boat Show was a huge success. There were plenty of boats, music, food, and people. The organization uses this as a fundraiser for the community and charity. The first year, it gave back approximately $2,000. This year’s event is expected to return $45,000 to $50,000. In the 10 years since it first began, the event has contributed a quarter of a million dollars to the community and charity.
Looking for something special for Fathers’ Day? The Coosa Queen is offering a Fathers’ Day Lunch Cruise, catered by the Ark. $35 for adults, and $25 for children 12 and under. Cruise will be 1-3 p.m.
It begins this Saturday. The 2021 Spotlight Summer Drama Camp at the CEPA Master Acting Class (Ages 12-17) will be held June 12-23, Monday-Friday, 12:30 - 3:30 p.m. The cost is $185 per student. The Showcase: Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. For more information, go to www.pellcitycepa.com.
Victory Church will hold its Vacation Bible School (VBS) from June 14-16. It will be for grades 1-5. Eden Westside Baptist Church (Eden Campus) will hold its VBS June 7-11. Seddon Baptist and New Hope Baptist will hold VBS in July.
June 25, there will be a Sunday Afternoon Coffee w/Three on a String at The Brook Coffeehouse & Event Center.
Congratulations to Pell City Panther Mascot, EJ (Garrett Henderson) who was the Overall UCA All-American Mascot and Camp Champ at UCA Cheer Camp held at Auburn University.
Congratulations to Shae Reynolds, who was chosen as Chick-fil-A Teacher of the month for May.
Congratulations to the following PCHS teachers/administrators who retired at the end of this school year. They are Mrs. Lisa Pope, Mrs. Tammy Mitchell, Mrs. Gail Whelpley, and Coach Terry Isbell. You will all be missed.
Mrs. Amanda Elliott, currently a Science PLTW teacher, has become the new PCHS Girls’ Soccer Coach.
The PCHS Class of 1981 is planning its 40-year reunion. The dates will be Sept 10-11 and will include the PCHS Homecoming game on Fri night, picnic on Sat afternoon, and the reunion on Sat night. They will be looking for all those who graduated in 1981, so let them know if you plan to attend.
Birthday greetings go out to Erin Williams, Leah Harris, Miranda Waldrop, Leslie Cobb, Linda Reece, Allison Ballard, Alex McCain, Lynn Brown, Rita Foster, Mack Bell, Mary Lee, Saundra Lewis, Gail Hannah, Jennifer Lavender, Paul Miller, Rita Foster, Jamie Merrymon, Vickie Harmon, Derrick Andrews, and Gene Tuggle.
Congratulations to those having wedding anniversaries in June, including Nickie and Charlie McKee Leslie and Joey Cobb, Betty Jane and Don Vardaman, Shannon and Chad Cochran, Gina and Curtis Collins. Special blessings to those celebrating their marriages.
Need a support group? The Pell City United Methodist Church provides several, including Grief Support (3rd Mon @ 4 p.m., room 116), AA Meeting (Mon & Thurs @ 7 p.m., room 106 & Tues @ Noon, room 106)), Al Anon Support Group (Thurs @ 7 p.m., room 111), Narcotics Anon (Mon @ 7 p.m., room 201)
The Pell City Boys and Girls Club replanted the Club’s Bucket Garden. The kids attending the after-school program at the Club have recently participated in Learn, Grow, Eat and Go! which is a series of classes on nutrition and gardening. In late February, they planted seed potatoes. On April 28th, they planted summer vegetables including tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, green beans and bell peppers. Hopefully, this summer the students enrolled the program will be able to harvest and taste a bounty of fresh vegetables while participating in the Eat Better, Move More nutrition program. Special thanks to the St. Clair Farmer's Co-op in Pell City and Hazelwood's Nursery for plant donations and Pell City Tractor Supply for seed donations.
The Alabama Extension home grounds team presents STEM in the Garden, a teacher training workshop and webinar series. Twelve CEU credits are available with this course (two per session, attendance is not mandatory for all sessions). When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 15–July 1 at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. CT. Where: Zoom. For information, go to www.aces.edu/go/STEM.
And I know you don’t like to think about getting older and the issues that come with it, but it is especially important that you plan ahead to avoid ending up in an expensive and/or adversarial situation. There are 3 documents that all people need to have at the ready before any health crisis or emergency arises. These are a durable power of attorney, a health care proxy (advanced living will), and a will. The 1st 2 will take care of you at the end of life and the 3rd covers after you pass away. You can do your own online as long as you follow all the directions, or you can visit your attorney. The important thing is to just get them done.
Please pray daily for our country and it’s leaders. Contact me with information about your family’s news and gatherings at 338-7746 or email annettesnow@yahoo.com.
