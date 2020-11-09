Hello everyone. Well it looks like Fall is here and we have rain.
Tonight is the night to celebrate and help Ann’s New Life Medical Pregnancy Center. It will host Movie at the Walking Track beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to the annual fundraising event. There will be food for purchase along with free refreshments and surprises. The movie will be “October Baby.” Bring a chair and or blanket, sit back, relax and enjoy the show.
The Greater Pell City Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominees for the Annual Business Awards, which will be held on Nov. 18. The awards are to honor our citizens and members that make a difference in our community. We encourage you to honor these members and persons with nominations and to support your city and the Greater Pell City Chamber of Commerce. The top three nominees from each category will be placed on a ballot for voting.
Please keep the following in mind when making your nominations: you may nominate one (1) in each category. The Citizen of the Year will be presented to an individual whose volunteerism and/or outstanding service has made a significant contribution to the community and the lives of fellow citizens.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce will host the Christmas Parade, “Peace on Earth,” on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. For information, go to www.pellcitychamber.com.
The Heart of Pell City group is working on plans for the annual Christmas Tree lighting on Dec. 4. The Heart of Pell City is a group of positive-spirited people who love Pell City and want to renew, revitalize and re-energize the municipality’s historic downtown. Gail Benefield chairs the event planning each year. Urianah Glidewell, executive director for the PC Chamber is president of the group.
The USDA has extended free breakfast and lunch for all Traditional students in school through the end of the school year in May 2021.
Congratulations to Gabby Wood who was named Victory Christian’s Homecoming Queen.
Congratulations to the PCHS Varsity Volleyball team who advanced to the regional playoffs.
Congratulations to Pell City football player, David Keith, who was selected as the Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Panthers to a win against Springville.
Speaking of football games, can’t make it to a PCHS home game? Well, 94.1, The River, now broadcasts the PCHS home games live on Friday nights. You can watch them on the River’s Facebook Live or on YouTube. Thank you, the River.
A special birthday wish goes out to my granddaughter, Emily Vaughan Doty, who celebrates her birthday on Oct. 25th. Also, birthday wishes to my special friends, Janet Weldon, who celebrates her birthday on the 24th and Janice Carlisle, who celebrates her birthday on the 26th. Other birthdays include Kevin Ballard, Sara Ann Love Rast, Beth Mathis Jenkins, Billie Jeffers, Briggs Guinn, Melissa Jones, Sandra Gerhardt, Betty Woolsey, Clay West, Addie Yarbrough, Lillian Smith, John Fisher, Teresa Harris, Eric Knepper and Ben Jordan.
Happy anniversary to Jimmy and Vickie Mize. And happy anniversary to Krissy and Josh Isbell.
Bobby Bowden quote: “There is too much hate and bitterness between people. What can pull us together again? If you ask me, it would be getting back to God.
Pray daily for our country and its leaders. Contact me at 205-338-7746 with information or email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a blessed week.
