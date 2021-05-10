Hello everyone. My how time flies. We are already in May. A lot has happened since this time last year.
Thought for today: Don’t look for perfect people to be a blessing to. Look for people that need to be shown the unfailing mercy & kindness of God - Joyce Meyer
Congratulations to PCHS student, Tanner Wilder, on winning the 2021 Jr. Regions Tradition, with a great round of 72. The tournament was played at Greystone Country Club, in Birmingham.
The PCHS Golf Team qualified for sub state. They will play this week at Cider Ridge. Tanner Wilder finished 1st in the regionals with a round of 75.
Congratulations to Coach Grady Griffin, who was named head football coach at Aliceville, AL. Coach Griffin was previously the offensive coordinator at Pell City High School.
Congratulations to Victory Christian School (VCS) track athletes, Shepard Sargent, Anna Bean, Lauren Reed, and Amanda. They qualified for state.
Congratulations to VCS graduate and ORU track athlete, Abraham Sargent. Abraham finished 3rd in javelin throw at the John McDonell Invitational in Fayetteville, AK.
Maycie Thomas, a PCHS 9th grader, was among the elite group of 9th and 10th graders from throughout Alabama selected to attend the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference at the Alabama 4-H center in Columbiana.
The PCHS track team had a great showing at the 2021 State Track Meet. Jack Lowe finished 8th in the 6A 1600m with a Personal Best and School Record. Jack also finished 13th in the 6A 800m with a Personal Best and School Record. He finished 9th in the 6A 3200m. Beka Hooks placed 11th in the 6A Discus Through with a Personal Best and School Record. She also placed 9th in the 6A Shotput and 10th in the 6A Javelin Throw.
Congratulations to Cynthia Sanchez and Kyle Kaplan for being awarded the St. Clair County Commission and Waste Management Scholarship.
And of course, congratulations to Auburn’s Aubie who won his 10th Mascot National Championship.
"The Pell City Civitan Club has donated more than $4,000 to the special education program at Pell City High School. The club presented the check with the donation, totaling $4,324.48, to students, teachers and administrators at the school Friday morning.
A great big Happy Birthday shout out to my good friend Benny Mathis, who celebrated his birthday on May 3. And special congratulations to Benny and Mary Mathis who celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 6. You both are very special and it is an honor to call you my friends. Love to you both.
Wishing happy birthday to Paula Manning, Gina Collins, Gina Valentini, Brenda Gwin, Christy Ginn, Olivia Weiss, Jean Phillips, Amanda Slaughter, Linda Bishop, Julia Funderburg, Austin Greene, Vanar Holmes, Evi Edwards, Will Jones, Karen Smith, Priscilla Wright, Dawn Moore, Collins Williamson, Ashley Lee, Taylor Gilbert, Steve St. John, Laurie Henderson, and Christy Ginn.
2019 Hometown Block Party will happen on June 5, 3-9 p.m. More information to come.
Logan Martin LakeFest & Boat Show is coming up on May 21-23.
Pell City will celebrate National Day of Prayer today at the Courthouse from noon – 1 p.m.
Also, Pell City High School will have a job fair today from1 – 2 p.m. at the CEPA gym.
The St. Clair County Farmers Market will have its Grand Opening on May 19. It will be opened every Wednesday from 1 – 5 p.m. The Market will be located at the Avondale Walking Track on Hwy 78, across from the Pell City Fire Station #1.
Did you know that it takes 40 gallons of water to wash one load of clothes? This is a good reason to wait until you have a full load to run your washer.
Please pray daily for our country.
Please contact me with news and gatherings at 338-7746 email information to
