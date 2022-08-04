Recent birthdays include Joseph Brewer, Anna Howard, Bill Robinson, Mickey Alverson, Ethan Carlisle, Rachel Bowman, Guyla Perry, John Pritchett, Tristan Smith, Hayden Averette, Eric Housch, Lauren Isbell, Becky Baker, Ali Richard, Georgia Strickland, Jim Tuck, Shelley Gallups, Jim Mann, Darrell Parker, Jamie Mclean, Beverly Abbott, Teddy Presgraves, Brandy Hughes, and Jeff Jones.
A special happy anniversary to my dear friends, Robert and Bobbie Holtam who celebrated 52 years together on August 3rd. Wow, what an accomplishment!
And happy anniversary to Darryl and Nancy Brewer, Kenneth and Deena Thomas, Matthew and Danielle Pope, Luke and Amanda Carmack, and to Allen and Shirley Echols. Hope you happy couples have many more years together.
Congratulations to Allison Wheeler and Addison Lett, who were recently married.
Schools
School starts next Wed., Aug 10. You may want to leave a little earlier than normal for work and please watch for school buses and children.
Pell City FFA was well represented at the 2022 Central District Chapter Officer Leadership Workshop! Coming home with the Most Outstanding Chapter “Top Gun” Banner and 2nd place in the opening ceremonies contest! (Photo by Ben Castleberry)
The PCHS Basketball Camp was a huge success. There were approximate 50 kids, grades 1-6, who attended. The high school basketball team, including Michael Snow (my grandson), Braeden Brewis, Jaden Young, and Caden Donahoo, assisted Coach Jeff Smith and the other coaches with the camp. Also helping was Brenton Pruitt, team manager. (Photo by Jeff Smith)
CEPA
On Friday, August 5, A Magical Evening, featuring Pell City’s Brian Reaves, David Merlin, and more, returns to the Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City. The show will start at 5:15 p.m. with the return of close-up magic in the lobby. The stage show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15/$5/
Pell City’s Tristen Gressett, following a wild ride to the Top 11 in American Idol that was seen by millions across the globe, is leaving his hometown in August for Hollywood. But before he heads out, he’s throwing one more show on his home stage. Tristen will perform with a full band live on Sat., Aug. 12, 2022, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, and are available online at pellcitycepa.com/tickets or at the door beginning at 6 p.m.
Church
Cropwell Baptist will host a community-wide prayer service on August 14 at 6 p.m. Join us as we come together with area churches and local leadership to lift up our schools in prayer.
Sat., Aug. 20 from 9-2, St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church will have a Clothing Giveaway.
Events
A Celebration of Life Fundraising Banquet presented by Ann’s New Life Center will be Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Pell City First United Methodist Church. The center runs on 98% donation. Limited seating, please RSVP by phone 205-338-4580 or email annsnewlifecenter@gmail.com.
Pell City Civitan Club will host its Poker Run on Sat., Aug. 6. Grand Prize: $1000, 2nd Place: $300, 3rd Place: $150. Registration 9:30-10:30 a.m. at: Pier 59, 1363 Rivercrest Drive, Vincent, AL 35178. Entry Fee: $25 per hand and Must be 21 years old to enterAll Proceeds from the Poker Run fees and donations go to the Pell City Civitan Club for local Civitan projects for intellectual and developmentally disabled citizens in and around the Pell City area. To learn more about Civitan, go to Civitan.org
The Pell City School System is needing substitute teachers. Substitutes will earn $90-$95/day. Apply on the Pell City Schools website. Print the packet, fill it out and hand deliver or mail to 3105 15th Ave. No., Pell City, 35125. For more information call 205-884-4440.
Are you struggling with your garden? An Alabama Extension Master Gardener is available at the push of a button with the toll-free Master Gardener Helpline. Since 2006, the helpline continues to provide research-based gardening help to Alabamians. Call 1-877-252-4769 (GROW).
Contact me at 205-338-5590 or send to annette_snow@yahoo.com with information about family’s news and gatherings. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week.
