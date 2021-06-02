Hello everyone. Listen – God gave us two ears and only one mouth. So, He must want us to spend twice as much time listening as we do speaking.
Hope you all have a safe and fun-filled Memorial Day. We Americans have so much to be thankful for. In May we always remember those who fought and died so that we can be free. The holiday is always observed on the last Monday in May. It was first named Decoration Day and was made an official holiday for many states in 1882. It was not until 1967 that it became a Federal holiday.
When I was a child, still calling it Decoration Day, we made crepe paper flowers and placed them on all the graves in our church cemetery.
Congratulations to the 15U Girls Southern Starz Travel Basketball Team who won the 2021 Southern Springs Invitational Championship. Two Pell City basketball players play on the team, Reagan Tarver and Heaven O’Neal.
Congratulations to PCHS Senior, Grayson Willis He received a baseball scholarship to Martin Methodist College.
Congratulations to the Pell City Cardinals who won their end of year tournament.
Almost here! The Hometown Block Party will be Saturday, June 5 from 3-9 p.m. You are invited to Downtown Pell City for a night of family fun with live music, over 100 vendors, and a kids’ block. Admission is free. Entertainment will include The WingNuts, Kudzu, The Leverton Brothers, Jamison Taylor’s School of Music, and Hwy 77.
It’s time to register for the 2021 Spotlight Summer Drama Camp at the CEPA. Junior Campers (Ages 6-11) & Senior Campers (Ages 12-17) will attend on July 12-23, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. The cost is $200 per student ($175 for each additional student). Cost includes daily snack, T-shirt, and two vouchers to the showcase. There will also be a Master Acting Class (Ages 12-17)
Held June 12-23, Monday-Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. The cost is $185 per student. The Showcase: Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. For more information, go to www.pellcitycepa.com
Remember the St. Clair County Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. The Market is located at the Avondale Walking Track on Hwy 78, across from the Pell City Fire Station #1.
Pell City Football & Cheer Registration continues through July 2 at the Civic Center.
Remember Chapel in the Pines each Sunday morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Lakeside Park. Rev. Pat Worsham of Faith Community Fellowship will speak on May 30.
Victory Church will hold its Vacation Bible School (VBS) from June 14-16. It will be for grades 1-5. Eden Westside Baptist Church (Eden Campus) will hold its VBS June 7th-11. Seddon Baptist and New Hope Baptist will hold VBS in July.
Congratulations to Bailey and Adam Pouncey on their 3rd wedding anniversary on May 26th. Bailey is the daughter of John and Miranda Waldrop.
Special birthday greetings to my daughter, Laura, and to my brother, Don Thomas. Also, birthday greetings go out to Kay Berryhill, Gail Jones, Lynn Ison, Ashton Watson, Avery Watson, Davis Worley, Michael Wright, Conner Hamlin, Kendra Stallings, Anna-Brooke DeLoach, Donna Glidewell, Mason Tidwell, Olivia DeMent, Aiden Marcus, Abby Martin, Shawn Talley, Gail Brown, Sarah Kirby, Cody Callahan, and to Michael Venkler.
Please keep the families of Rafael Vivas, Sr., Jacqueline L. Vandegrift, Terry Fowler, Ted John, Loyalton Ledlow in your thoughts and prayers.
Please remember all of those who are serving in our military, and any related capacity. Keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.
Have a safe and fun-filled summer and God bless you. Please pray daily for our country and its leaders. Give me a call at 338-7746 with any news or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
