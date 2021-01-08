I hope everyone had a wonderful and glorious Christmas and a Happy New Year. Please remember the reason for the season: the birth of Christ.
Last year is gone and we’re into the New Year. We’ve had some good memories and some sad moments. However, we must look ahead. Expect 2021 to be a good year. Feeling a little burnt out from the holiday excitement. Light a peppermint candle to help feel better. The smell of mint has been shown to lower anxiety and fatigue and even suppress the appetite. And it makes your house smell so good.
Christmas Break is over, and school starts back. Traditional students are returning with the A/B schedule through Jan. 15 which is the end of the semester. On Tuesday, the 19th Traditional students will attend school Mon – Thursday. Friday will be a virtual school day. Administration will use this day to thoroughly clean the schools getting them ready for the following week.
The Pell City Lady Panthers Basketball team are doing great. In December, their record was 10-4, with 4 of those wins in 7 days. They won the Holiday tournament they played in by going 3-0. They are an exciting team to watch and will be playing more games this week.
Well, it looks like the Pell City Panthers are getting back on track from their quarantine. They have played 6 games and have 3 scheduled for this week. Panthers played Pelham and lost 43-46 in overtime. They played John Carroll and won a last-minute victory (55-53) when junior Evan Watson shot the game-winning 3-point shot. In the last 4 games, Evan has scored 11 plus points. Sophomore Jaden Coleman has scored 10 points in 2 of last 3 games and had at least 6 rebounds in 3 of last 4 games. Freshman Michael Snow (my grandson) was called Pell City’s breakout player in one article. Michael has averaged 9.7 points over the last 3 games. He was high scorer in the win over John Carroll with 14 points and had 10 rebounds. Proud of these players.
Pell City High School has added a Blessing Box. If anyone needs personal hygiene items or food, they can stop by the box and take what they need. A special thanks to Pastor Patrick Washington of Brunna Valley Baptist Church for sponsoring the Blessing Box.
There will be AARP Tax Clinics held at the Pell City Civic Center from 9-3 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, beginning Jan. 12. They will be in MCB Meeting Room 1.
The Pell City Library Mystery Book Club will be held at the Pell City Civic Center on Thursday, Jan. 14 from noon – 1:30 p.m. The Pell City Library Book Discussion Group will meet at the Civic Center on Thurs, Jan. 28 from noon - 1:30 p.m. Both groups will meet in MCB Meeting Room 2.
The Pell City Library – Wild and Wonderful Wednesday will meet at the PC Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from noon- 2 p.m. It will be held in the MCB Banquet Room.
Also, the Civic Center offers Yoga classes and Pilates each week. Check out the website https://pellcity.recdesk.com/Community/Calendar to find out about all the happenings at the Civic Center.
Happy birthday to Alicia Burch, Amy Stinson, Lisa Phillips, Justin Gray, Karen Hollis Vardaman, Janet Weldon Jones, Joey Cobb, Billy Davenport, Sarah Peoples Julia Allred, Ivijay Causey, Hannah Tims, Lillian Coleman, Bobby Walker, Donnie Todd, Frances Bunn, Dexter Headrick, Judy Burch, Erskine Funderburg, Pete Rich, Gaston Williams, and my grandson, Marty Snow whose birthday is the 15th.
Remember: Nothing's too big or too small to bring before Him in prayer--He hears you whether it feels like it or not. (Joyce Meyer)
God bless you. I pray that this new year will bring blessings, good health and peace and joy. Please pray for our country and for Israel daily. Call me at 338-7746 with information about your family’s news and gatherings or you can email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.