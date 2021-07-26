Happy birthday to Vickie Wood, Jason Gilbreath, Ann Mathis Boggs, Dana Blackman, Melody Leggett, Mary Kelley, Gail Drummonds, Coach Jennifer Lee, Teresa Brazier, and to my sweet sister-in-law, Jackie Thomas.
Please keep the families of Ethylan S. McCullough, Libbie J. Brown, Howell White, Jimmy Conner, Philip Partain, Billy Austin Harris, Wayne "Shorty" Rodgers, Jeramy Decker, Nancy Jean Jackson, Edith Pike, and Jean Owen in your thoughts and prayers.
Congratulations to Ashley and Dakota Powers who welcomed daughter, Caroline Faith, to their family on July 18th. I am sure big brother, 3-year-old, Justin, was thrilled to see his baby sister.
Congratulations to Betty Scott, who is retiring after 51 years in the Pell City School System. She has been a staple at Pell City High School for nearly five decades. Before we could even call our system Pell City, she was there, making it happen. Thank you, Ms. Betty for your many years of dedication and service.
Welcome to Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Rachel Gonia and to Associate Pastor Rev. Joe Riddle. They are the new pastors at Pell City First United Methodist Church. July 4th was their first Sunday to lead worship.
PCFUMC is looking to hire a Daycare Pre-School teacher. If interested, contact Sharon Basden at 205-884-1530 for more information.
Shrimp and Crawfish Boil to support the PCHS Boys and Girls Basketball programs on Sat. July 24th from 11-2 at Woods Surfside Marina, 37 Marina Dr., Cropwell. Only $10 a plate for delicious food and helping a great cause.
Vacation Bible School at Cropwell Baptist will be July 25 - 28th, 6:30-8:30 pm. Registration is open for rising 4K- rising 6th graders as well as volunteers. Kids VBS tees are $10 and may be pre-purchased online during registration. Go to www.cropwellbaptist.org for more information.
Saturday Jul 24th, 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. Come on out for a jam-packed night of fun, with entertaining events like bull riding, mutton busting, rodeo clowns, activities and games for the kids, food vendors, drinks, and more! Proceeds from this rodeo go right back to our FFA Chapter! Please come out and support your students! Tickets will also be sold at the gate or buy tickets online at Pell City Bulls on the Lake Tickets. Adults $15, Kids 6-12 years old $10, Kids 5-under free.
On Wed., July 28th, the Pell City Public Library welcomes USA Today, best-selling author of historical fiction, Susan Meissner, presenting her new book, The Nature of Fragile Things! Can the power of love overcome fear? In this novel, set in 1905 Manhattan, the fates of three women intertwine on the eve of a devastating earthquake, leading them on a perilous journey that tests their resiliency and resolve. The library will host a "Meet and Greet" at 10:30 a.m. at the Library/Municipal Complex followed by an author talk and book-signing. The event is a part of the library’s ongoing 2021 Adult Summer Programming series and is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited.
Well, it is about that time again-school registration. The 2021-22 registration dates for both virtual and traditional students are Tuesday, Aug. 3rd 8:30-10:30 for Seniors and 12:30-2:30 for Juniors; Wednesday, Aug 4th 8:30-10:30 for Sophomores and 12:30-2:30 for Freshmen.
Are you a new small business owner? Looking for guidance on legal obligations and structures? Confused about taxes and business owner responsibilities? Join us for this free, 4-part webinar, Filing for Success, July 29, 2021, at 5:30pm. This will be an online program. To join in, go to www.aces.edu/calendar. There are lots of other offerings there to. You may find some you are interested in.
Whether or not you are an Auburn fan, this is newsworthy. “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid” will air this month on PBS and will feature none other than Auburn University’s very own Honors College.
On July 24, 1833, the Cropwell Post Office, first named Coosa, was established. Its name was later changed to Diana. In 1837, the name was changed to Cropwell.
Eating avocados, peanut butter, and olive oil can up your odds of living a long, healthy live by 25%. These are plant-based foods that are high in healthy mono-unsaturated fats and can lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and blood pressure and improve blood vessel function to help avoid heart trouble and strokes.
See you next week. Contact me at 205-338-7746 with information about family’s news and gatherings. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week. You can also email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.