Hello everyone. Praying that everyone has a wonderfully blessed week.
Thought for today: “God inhabits the praises of His people, not their complaints. Which one are you doing today?” (Joe McGee)
Congratulations to the PCHS Girls Basketball team. They are the 15th Annual STJ Tip Off Champions.
Come out to support the PCHS Drama Teams’ “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on November 21-23 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $5 for students and $10 adults. For more information go to www.pellcitycepa.com.
Congratulations to the PCHS SRO, Officer Thomas Gray, on being named Pell City Policeman of the Year at the 2019 Pell City Chamber of Commerce Awards.
The Pell City High School Girls’ Cross-Country team finished 8th in the State. Jack Lowe ran a new PR of 16:18 and placed 9th in the State. Aiden Golden finished his cross-country career by qualifying for the met. Congratulations!
The Pell City Youth 95 pound football team competed against Park West football team in the championship in Gardendale on Saturday. The 75 pound team also competed. Both of our teams lost but played hard. The 75 pound team was 40-0 and 95 pound was 14-22.
Pell City High School is holding a “Comfy & Cozy Drive” from now until Dec 22. They invite you to Share the Warmth by donating new or gently used jackets, hats, and gloves in all sizes. These may be dropped off at the high school. This drive is sponsored by the PCHS SGA and Jr. Civitans.
You can also still donate to the scholarship fund in memory of Sloan “Boo” Harmon. This scholarship will be given to students aspiring to become pilots. On Nov. 13, the Pell City School System students and staff wore “Blue for Boo!” to honor Sloan and call attention to this scholarship fund. Sloan was a recent graduate of Pell City High School, and his mother, Shelly, teaches at Eden Elementary. Please continue to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.
Happy birthday to my special friend, Jim Gann and to Janet Coshatt Owens, Frieda Harmon, and Shirley Skeivelas. And a special birthday to one of my daughters, Annette’s, best friends, Nickie McKee. Annette and Nickie have been friends since elementary school.
Did you know that Alabama is 52,423 sq. miles, making it the 30th largest state in the United States?
Remember: “Stop asking yourself what you want, what you desire, what interests you. Instead, ask yourself: What has been given to me? Ask: What do I have to give back? Then give it.” (Cheryl Strayed)
Pray daily for our country, its leaders and for Israel. Contact me at 205-338-7746 or annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a blessed week.
