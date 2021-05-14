Hello everyone. We are well on the way for summer activities. I hope all the mothers had a wonderful Mothers’ Day. I certainly did.
A special congratulations to my granddaughter Kayla and husband, Beaux, who celebrated their first anniversary on May 8. They visited Friday evening to pick up the top layer of their wedding cake, so they could enjoy it Saturday. Hope it tasted as good as it did on their wedding day.
A great big Happy Birthday shout out to my good friend Benny Mathis, who celebrated his birthday on May 3. Also, to Steve Mathis on April 30 and Debbie Mathis on May 8.
And congratulations to Benny and Mary Mathis who celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on May 6. You both are very special, and it is an honor to call you my friends. Love to you both.
Congratulations to Anna and Tim Howard who celebrated their anniversary on May 6. Anna is granddaughter to Benny and Mary Mathis. May 6 is a special day in that family.
Tanner Wilder qualified to play in the Alabama High School State Golf Tournament in Mobile this past Monday. Tanner is a great golfer. I will let you know how he did in my next column.
I hear that the Pell City Prom was a great success. Congratulations to Brayden Turner and Meghan Storey who were chosen as Prom King and Queen.
Congratulations to the PCHS Fishing Team for placing second overall in the ASABFA Tournament at Lake Weiss.
The CEPA Spotlight Drama Camp will be held July 20-31. To register and see other rescheduled events, go to www.pellcitycenter.com.
Pell City Football & Cheer Registration started Monday and will go through July 2 at the Civic Center.
The Pell City SplashPad opened on Thurs, May 6th for the 2021 season. Hours of operation until the end of May are Thurs & Fri - 1 - 6 p.m.; Sat - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sun - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Admission for ages 2 and under is free. Admission for ages 3 and up is $4. Anyone on the Pad ages 3 and up will need to purchase an arm band. outside Food and drinks are allowed, however, you cannot bring in any glass containers. Snacks are for sale but please note, the SplashPad is a cash only venue.
The Tenth Annual Logan Martin Lake Fest and Boat Show will be held May 21-23 at Lakeside Park in Pell City. Lots of fun things to do and entry is free. For information go to www.loganmartinlakefest.com.
At the Pell City Library, “Tails & Tales,” the adult, the teen, and the kids summer reading clubs begin May 26-July 28. Go to pellcitylibrary.com to sign up. The Fantasy & Sci-Fi Book Club will meet Fri., May 14 at 4:30 p.m. The Horror Book Club will meet on May 27 at 4:30pm. The 4th Week Book Club will meet on May 27 at 12pm.
Downtown Pell City’s Third Thursday, “Girls Night Out” will be May 20 from 5-7 p.m. There will be live music, wine, cheese, Spin the Wheel, Win a Gift, Special Sales Offers, Door prize draws. Should be fun.
The 2021 Pell City Hometown Block Party will be Sat., June 5 from 3 – 9 p.m. There will be live music, food & vendors, kids’ activities, car show, and much more.
Wishing happy birthday to Paula Manning, Gina Collins, Gina Valentini, Brenda Gwin, Christy Ginn, Olivia Weiss, Jean Phillips, Amanda Slaughter, Linda Bishop, Julia Funderburg, Austin Greene, Vanar Holmes, Evi Edwards, Will Jones, Karen Smith, Priscilla Wright, Dawn Moore, Collins Williamson, Ashley Lee, Taylor Gilbert, Steve St. John, Laurie Henderson, Evi Edwards, Carrie Gant, Will Jones, Karen Smith, Priscilla Wright, Dawn Moore, Jasmine Wadsworth, Kelly Perrin, Randy Tims, and Jessica Shilbilia.
Please be in prayer for the family of Terry Fowler.
When kids like talking to their parents most: 33 percent during a meal; 29 percent at bedtime; 18 percent in the car; 17 percent anytime.
Got a migraine, try using essential oils. Gently rub peppermint oil on temples, then vigorously apply a few drops of lavender oil to the top and bottom of both feet. Peppermint contains menthol, which acts as an anesthetic to ease the headache pain. Inhaling the scent of lavender was found to diminish pain for 71% of migraine sufferers due to its anti-inflammatory and sedative compounds. The foot rub helps since feet contain pressure points that ease headaches.
Please pray daily for our country. Please call me at 338-7746 or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week.
