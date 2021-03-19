Hello everyone. Welcome to spring and allergy season. I hope you remembered to set your clocks ahead and weren’t late for anything. Remember Spring forward, Fall back. Easy way to remember.
Now for some good news. Happy anniversary to Gina and Jeremy Gurley, Heather and Jeremy Adams, Joey and Dana Blackman.
Birthday wishes go out to John Waldrop, Diane Gann, Lynn Vaughan Reeves, Suzanne Alverson, Blane Scott, Julia Allred, Alexis Bain, Lee Overton, Heath Stinson, Linley Stinson, Sandy Dorough, Bobby Wright, Jacob West, Emma Helms, Drew Dorough, Adam Bain, Billy Jordan, Dean Staples, Rodney Alverson, Joseph Gissendaner, Michelle Shelton, Delain Vaughan, Frank Bowman, and all other March birthdays I may have missed.
Congratulations to the Pell City U-12 Girls’ basketball. They played in the State Final Four this past weekend. They finished third, getting beat by only one point, 28-29. Thanks Coach Diamond Buckhanon. This was an experience they will never forget.
Congratulations to Victory Christian Senior, Samantha Hennings on being selected to the All-County Softball team.
Congratulations to the PCHS Baseball team. They won both games on Saturday with scores of 11-1 and 8-1.
The PCHS Softball team is doing great, too. Varsity beat rival Oxford at home 9-4 with the JV winning 15-0. Players of the Game were Leah Swafford with 2 hits, 3 RBIs and 1 home run and Katlyan Dulaney with 1 RBI, 1 home run, and 4 strike outs. On the 11, Varsity and JV Lady Panthers traveled to Lincoln to pick up the wins. Varsity improves its record to 13-2, while JV moves to 11-2. Player of the Game vs Lincoln was Addy Simmons who had 3 hits, 4 RBI’s, and 7 strike outs.
Congratulations to PCHS senior, Brogan Burrow, who signed a soccer scholarship with Jacksonville State University.
Congratulations to VCS student Amelia Haney, who medaled in the 1600. She is a seventh grader running high school track.
Don’t miss it today. It’s Downtown Pell City’s Third Thursday’s March into Spring Fashion Show and Sales Event March 18 from 11a.m- 6 p.m. See the latest Spring looks. In store Spring Fling Fashion Shows at Monkey Bizniss, LakeLife 24/7, Ami’s of Pell City and Glitz and Glamour! Showcasing Merle Norman’s Spring Collection of daytime and evening looks. 10% off Spring savings at participating stores. Look for the blue 10% off signs. AND, No Purchase Necessary. Fill out a ballot at participating downtown stores for a chance to win a $25.00 Gift Card from these 8 businesses. El Cazador, Daily Bagel, LakeLife 24/7, Monkey Bizniss, Community Credit, Merle Norman, Food Outlet and the SAFE Store. 8 winning ballots will be drawn on Friday March 19. That’s 8 winners. Don’t miss out.
The American Red Cross is holding a Blood Drive at the Pell City Civic Center on Friday, March 19 from 2-7 p.m. It will be held in the Multi-Purpose Room. For an appointment, please visit www.redcrossblood.org. They are now testing blood for COVID-19 antibodies. Please help if you can.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce Business Builder Breakfast will be held on March 25 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Pell City Municipal Complex (Library building). Guest speaker is Justin Hogeland, Logan Martin Lakefest. There will be door prizes and business networking. There’s limited seating so register early at pellcitychamber.com.
Easter is April 4 and churches are already planning their Easter Egg Hunts. Victory Church is holding its annual Egg Drop on May 28 right after the 10:30 a.m. service (should be happening around 11:30 a.m.). Cropwell Baptist is planning its egg hunt on April 3, 10-11:30 a.m. Pell City First United Methodist Church is planning its Easter Event on March 20 at the 9 or 10:30 service. It plans to have the Easter Bunny, egg hunt, crafts, and Interactive Storytelling. Reservations are required so you can go to its website http://pellcityfumc.org, for more information. New Hope Baptist Church’s Resurrection Egg Kids’ Event will be held on Saturday, April 3rd. I will post additional information as I receive it.
Cropwell Baptist is also having a Sunrise Service on April 4 at 7 a.m. and you are invited. Victory Church will hold 4 Easter Services, with the first being Sat. April 3 at 6:30 p.m. The other 3 services will be Sun. April 4 at 8:45, 10 and 11:15 a.m.
And don’t forget about the Azalea series sponsored by St. Clair County Extension Office at goverve@aces.edu.
God bless you. I pray that this year will bring all of you blessings, good health and peace and joy. Please pray daily for our country. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week and give me a call at 338-7746or email to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
