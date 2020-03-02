Hello everyone. Remember, every day is a new day and the Bible says in Proverbs 14:29, “Whoever is patient has great understanding, but one who is quick-tempered displays folly.” Think about it: In our world, we want everything, and we want it now. We want everything microwaved, instead of waiting on something to really be slow-cooked in the Crock-Pot. It may be hard in the moment to wait, but patience always pays off.
Remember: Happiness is trying to give something away—a smile. It can’t be done. It always comes back, even a confirmed grouch will return it. Try it.
Make this weekend a long weekend of exciting events. First, Dancing with Our Stars will be held at the CEPA on Feb. 28 at 6:00 p.m. All proceeds go to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Doris Munkus at 205-473-4063.
No, it’s not too late to participate in the TableScapes Fundraiser Luncheon on Feb 29, from 11a.m.-1p.m., the 11th Annual TableScapes Fundraising Luncheon will take place at the Beacon Hall, First United Methodist Church in Pell City. Tickets are $30 each. Enjoy a Silent Auction, Raffle Items, purse sale, and door prizes. Along with a scrumptious lunch, you will enjoy listening to Elvis. This benefits the Christian Love Pantry and Lakeside Hospice. For more information, call 205-884-1111.
Then, finish a fun weekend by attending The Old Time Gospel Hour on March 1. It will feature fun and fellowship in the lobby and theater of the Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA). The event supports Positive Lights, Positive Lives, a nonprofit organization working to improve quality of life in St. Clair County. The day begins at 12:30 p.m., where catering will be provided to ticket holders (one lunch per ticket), catered by The Shack BBQ all for the price of a $15 ticket. At 1:30 p.m., the audience will head into the theater for a special singing. The event will be in a style many will find familiar – the “Gaither Homecoming” led by a local vocalist and accompanied by local musicians. Be ready for some audience participation as well! Performers include: The Old Time Gospel Choir, Whitney Junction, Pastor Haynes & The Voices of Praise, Joyful Noise, and The Believers.
Join the Gallery of Eden, Business After Hours, for refreshments and networking on March 6 from 5 p.m.-7p.m.
The Ribbons of Hope Fashion Show will be held at 2:30pm on March 8 at Celebrations. There will be a Silent Auction, concessions, and more beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the show ends. Drew Felton of YU Models in New York City will choreograph The Show. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students. This fundraiser will provide Financial Assistance and Support to Families in St. Clair and Talladega. There will be a Runway Workshop on Sat., Mar. 7th at 10 am at Amis across from the Pell City Courthouse. For more information on the workshop, call 205-401-6142 or email gailbenefield@gmail.com.
Eden Westside Upward Soccer Information: Contact-Allison Little, 205-338-7711 ext. 239 or recreation@edenwestside.org. Ages: K4 to 8th Grade- First Evaluation: 3/14/2020, First Game: 4/18/2020. Soccer Registration: 2/24/2020 ($95.00).
The 2020 B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series, Logan Martin Lake Regional will be held on March 5. Official Practice will be Mar. 2-4. Angler registration will be on March 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pell City Civic Center. For requirements and more information, call the Civic Center at 205-338-9713.
Samford University Ministry Training Institute at Eden Westside will begin on March 23rd. Sign up for the Life and Ministry of Jesus.
Happy birthday to my great-grandson Sawyer Vaughan (son of Eli and Summer Harmon Vaughan) who turns 5 today, Feb 27th, to Greg Crump who will celebrate his birthday on March 8th, to Debra Dyer, Jim Newman, Drew Alexander, Kent Brascho, Kylie Cline, Pat Knepper, Adam Kimberly, Jack Lincoln, Benjamin Hayes, Shirley Mercer, Ethan Isbell, Brooke McGrady, Noah Holladay, Braden Holladay, Cheryl Mullins, Marcia Tucker, Thomas Seay, Jan Trotter, Tiffany Howe, Jeff Marsh, Kaylee Stallings, Hannah Thweatt, Brittany Gillison, Bill Jones, Emily Grace McIntosh, Saylor Richard, Chris Stallings, Shena Ashworth, Neil Bell, Todd Holdridge, Gina Funderburg, Susan Gentry, Juliana Ramsey, and Adam Lee.
God bless you. I pray that this year will bring all of you blessings, good health and peace and joy. Please pray daily for our country, it’s leaders and for Israel.
Contact me with information at 338-7746 or annette_snow@yahoo.com.
