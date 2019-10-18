Hello everyone. Well it looks like fall is coming. The last few days have been wonderful.
Thought for today: “God knows everything you're worried about, and He wants you to cast your cares to Him.” (1Pe 5:7). “He will take care of you and your needs.” (Joseph Prince)
Don’t forget, Downtown Business After Hours tonight, Oct 17 from 5-7 p.m. Participating businesses include: Ultra Sound at Cogswell Station, Merle Norman, Lake Life, Daily Bagel, Monkey Bizness, World of Music, Old Gray Barn, Griffin’s, Food Outlet, Chicago Mike’s Hot Dogs, Glitz and Glamour, Salon 2113, Ami’s Wedding Store, Rhonda’s Cut and Style, Downtown Vape, Hazelwood’s Insurance Agency. Fun, refreshments, and door prizes. Don’t miss it!
Many churches are planning their annual Fall Festivals, Trunk or Treats, etc. And there will be plenty of chances for the kiddos to get lots of candy.
Will post as soon as I know the dates and times.
Halloween Week At the Library: Mindful Monster Monday on Mon, Oct 28, 4 – 4:30 p.m. Story Time Area; Haunted Story Time on Tue, Oct 29, 10:30 – 11 a.m.; Fright Night Movie on Wed, Oct 30, 4 – 6 p.m., The Dead Don't Die in Teen Room; Hallo"tween" with Frank Lee on Thur., Oct 31, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. in Teen Room; and, on Friday night Nov 1, Family Fright Night, Sugar Skull Face Contest, Movie: “Coco” in Story Time Area.
Happy 9th wedding anniversary to Daniel and Jennifer Adams. Daniel is one of my great-grandsons.
A special birthday wish goes out to my grandson, Michael Snow, who turns 14 on the Oct. 22. He is the son of Tommy and Annette Snow. Also, Happy Birthday to my special friend, Ruth Bush. Other October birthday wishes include Billie Ruth Windsor, Janet Weldon, Rhonda Brantley Beam, Martha Mitcham, Pam Ballard, Ken Polk, Kris Harris, Abi Thibado, Austen Lett, Kevin Ballard, Bill Hereford, Phillip Church, Fred Bunn, Ardis Weems, Joe Dorough, and Greg Williams.
Congratulations to Pell City High School Alumna, Brooklyn Morgan a student at Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy who just had her white coat ceremony symbolizing her start in the pharmacy profession.
If you watched the beginning of the Talladega 500 Race on Sunday, you saw the PCHS Band of Gold holding the American Flag for the National Anthem. Proud of our band!
Upcoming: Business and Professional Women Fashion Show on Thurs. Nov 7.
Pell City Chamber of Commerce 2019 Award Banquet on Wed., Nov 13 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Please keep Hal Pearson in your thoughts and prayers. Hal has been sick and had stents put in recently.
Please keep the family of Ross Whitten in your thoughts and prayers. Ross passed away last week.
Remember: “Jesus said, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life; no one comes to Father except through Me.’ One way, one Savior, no exceptions.” (Franklin Graham)
Pray daily for our country, its leaders and for Israel. Contact me at 205-338-7746 with information or email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a blessed week.
