The Pell City Chamber of Commerce introduced four new board members and its new president, Laurie Brasher, during its annual stakeholder meeting Thursday, Jan. 14. Casey Cambron and Pam Carlisle were sworn in as board members, along with Sarah Whitten, who attended the meeting through a Zoom call. Ken Pate, who was not able to attend, will be sworn in on a later date. Outgoing President Caran Wilbanks was also recognized for her service to the Chamber.
The Pell City Police Department Polar Plunge is set for February 13 at 10 a.m. They have a cornhole tournament starting at 10 a.m. and plunge at 12 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Sponsorships are requested for only $250.00 which includes 4 Shirts with your logo on the back. $30.00 to plunge $10.00 to participate in the cornhole with a random draw for teams at 10 a.m. Contact the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334 for more information.
Positive Lights, Positive Lives hosts “An Evening of Amore on Logan Martin Lake” featuring the “Bourbon Brothers” on Feb. 12th from 4pm-7pm at the Pell City Lakeside Boat Launch. This will be an upscale Jazz performance with an impressive repertoire of classic songs and a dash of Dinner Theater. There will also be local musical artists. Cost is $100 per couple, which will include a Valentine Gift Packet valued at over $100. Take your lawn chair and join in. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, contact Teresa Carden at 205-405-0603.
Want a special treat for your special valentine? Then a couples only cruise aboard the Coosa Queen on Feb. 14 from 12pm-2pm may be just the thing. Cost is $35 per couple and will include lunch catered by The Ark. For reservations or more information, call 205-706-2319.
At CEPA, - Spotlight Events: Moody High School Spotlight Club is preparing for The Masque of Beauty and the Beast, Feb. 25-28 at Moody High School. 2021 Spotlight Awards Telethon will be a livestream event on Feb. 25. It will feature our Spotlight members performing acts throughout the awards show, while we help raise funds for our 2021 year.
Sport Events at CEPA: Jan. 28- PCHS Basketball VS Lincoln (Home) and Jan. 29-PCHS Basketball VS Oxford (Home). Boys JV game begins at 4:30, then the Varsity Girls and Varsity Boys will follow.
Interested in learning how to shoot a gun or participate in competitions? Check out CMP at Civilian Marksmanship Program <info@thecmp.org>.
Please note: Pell City Public Library invites you to pre-register now for their Winter Reading Challenge! This fun and prize-filled reading program will run from January 18th to February 28th. Read for a chance to win some outstanding prizes! The winter reading program is for ALL AGES (children, youth, and adults) (Read the books that you choose and love . . . and E-books and audio books count, too!) Participants may pre-register online at https://pellcitylibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
The library is open for business, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Be aware that social distancing is practiced, and masks are necessary for entry.
The following library events have been cancelled due to virus concerns: Jan. 28 - Book Discussion Group.
Pell City Spring Sports registration started on Jan. 1. Softball and baseball registration will end Feb.7th. In House Soccer registration will end on Feb. 28. CASL will end on Feb. 21. Cost is $125, and you can sign up on the Pell City Civic Center website at www.pellcity.recdesk.com.
If your child attends Pell City High School and going completely virtual this semester, then they MUST attend the Virtual Students 2nd Semester Orientation tomorrow, the 29th from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the CEPA. Students should bring their fully charged Chrome Books and wear a mask. Lunch will be provided. If you student needs bus transportation, you must contact the bus shop no later than today, the 28th.
Congested? Tip from a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital, Downtown, drink Ginger and Lemon tea, with Probiotics (Bigelow), adding fresh lemon and honey. Lemons contain lots of vitamin C which is necessary for our immune system. And honey is a superfood, which will help coat and soothe your throat, control a cough, and promote a restful night’s sleep. So, at least one in morning and one before bedtime. Eucalyptus essential oil can help ease body aches from flu and clear nasal passages. Fennel oil can help as a cough expectorant. Stay well.
A bell tower located on the campus of the University of Alabama was built to honor university president George Denny in the 1920s. But since 1947, people have visited Denny Chimes to see the handprints of famous athletes who served as team captains for the Crimson Tide, including Joe Namath, Ray Ogden, Kenny Stabler, Mike Shula, and many more.
I pray that this year will bring blessings, good health, peace and joy. Please contact me at 338-7746 or send information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
