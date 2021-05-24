Hello everyone. Well, school is out for the summer, for some. But Pell City School System is not out until the 27, so a few more days. Hope you are planning a safe and fun Memorial Day.
Thought for today: “If you wanna see the true character of person watch the way they treat someone who can’t do anything for them.” Kanye West
Congratulations to all graduating seniors. You have all made it through this step to your future, even though it has been an unusual year. You are awesome, unique and wonderful in your own way.
At the Pell City Library, “Tails & Tales,” the adult, the teen, and the kids summer reading clubs begin May 26-July 28. Go to pellcitylibrary.com to sign up. The Fantasy & Sci-Fi Book Club will meet Fri., May 14 at 4:30 p.m. The Horror Book Club will meet on May 27 at 4:30 p.m. The 4th Week Book Club will meet on May 27 at noon.
Downtown Pell City’s 3rd Thursday “Girls Night Out” will be today, May 20 from 5-7 p.m. There will be live music, wine, cheese, Spin the Wheel, Win a Gift, Special Sales Offers, Door prize draws. Should be fun. The Tenth Annual Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show will be held this weekend, May 21-23 at Lakeside Park in Pell City. Lots of fun things to do and entry is free. For information go to www.loganmartinlakefest.com.
Aha, for all of those wondering, the old Hardee’s location will now be known as Coosa Commons. The only business for sure is a Starbucks, but please remember folks, we have two good places for specialty coffees now, including Pell City Coffee Company and The Daily Bagel. This will be 10,000 SF, small shops, located at the entrance to new retail shopping center (says the promotional material). So, does this sound to you like there is once again a plan in the works for the location of the old hospital? We will have to wait a little, but hopefully not too long, to find out.
Congratulations to Carter and Linda Alvis on their 43rd wedding anniversary. They are my good friends and a special couple.
Congratulations are in order for Bob (Fredy for all who knew him when he was growing up) Snow and Sue Thomas Parsons. They were recently married, and we are all so happy for them. Sue is a cousin of mine (my maiden name is Thomas) and Bob (Fredy) is my son-in-law, Tommy’s, brother. They are special people and make wonderful couple.
Also, congratulations to JC (formerly McDonald) and Will Morgan on the birth of their daughter, Harper Lindon, born May 14.
And congratulations to Rhonda Nolin, who is retiring at the end of this school year. She is currently librarian at Duran North Junior High. I know they are going to miss her.
Happy birthday to Cody Callahan, Gail Brown, Brian Reaves, Kayla Batton, Sam Worthy, Jason Haynes, Will Holmes, Jill Perry, Maggie Reynolds, Renee Bishop, Carol Boone, Michael Dickinson, Sarah DuBose, Mike Evans, Kaden Hanes, Kristi Holliman, Toni Foster, Caylee Groce, and Lila Henderson.
Say a prayer and a thank you to Pvt. Connor McCombs. Connor just graduated from marine bootcamp at Parris Island, SC. His parents are Jill and Heath McCombs. They traveled to South Carolina to attend their son’s graduation services and it was a miracle that they could attend. His original graduation date was April 30, and at that time, no guests were allowed to attend the services. But miraculously, Connor’s paperwork was lost, and his date was changed to May 14. On May 7, the Marine Corp opened up graduation to allow two guests to attend. Thank you, Connor for your commitment and service. We are proud of you.
Baccalaureate Service for the Pell City High School Class of 2021 will be held on May 20 at the New Hope Baptist Church. Reception begins at 6 p.m.
Congratulations to Tanner Wilder who came in 12th in the state of Alabama AHSAA 6A State Championship.
Congratulations to the Pell City Bomb Squad softball team for winning the 2021 10U County Championship.
Congratulations to Mrs. Megan Kreitlein, again. She was officially named one of the “Sweet Sixteen” finalists for the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year. She currently teaches at Eden Elementary.
Congratulations to the gentlemen of the Pell City High School JROTC. Gabe Herren received the Minute Men Scholarship and Cade Williams received the 3yr. ROTC Scholarship. Both scholarships are merit-based and sponsored by Jacksonville State University.
Victory Christian School Lion softball player, Samantha Hennings, struck out 8 of 36 Cedar Bluff batters in the Class 1A Eastern Regional. In her last high school game, she struck out 11 of 24 batters while giving up only 5 hits. Samantha finished her season with 197 total strikeouts. Way to go, Samantha.
ORU javelin thrower, Abraham Sargent (Victory Christian Lions), broke a school record and place 2nd in the 2021 summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championship. Abraham’s toss moved him to 46th in the west region, which would qualify him for the NCAA Championships if the season ended now. We will keep our eyes on Abraham and keep you up on his successes.
Please keep the families of Wanda Foote, Curtis Carpenter, Verlon Agan, Charles Bice, Sandy Taylor, Wayne Walker, Alan Scott Ramsey, Bernice Parker, Frances Abrams, Jo Ann Harris, Laura Ann Hardy, Tammy Sue Love, Vickie Jean May, and Frances Vincent in your thoughts and prayers.
Did you know that Alabama’s official state song, “Alabama” was written by Julia Tutwiler? It was adopted as the state song in 1931.
Did you know that you need to cut 500 calories per day (or burn that amount) from your diet to lose one pound per week?
Please pray daily for our country and its leaders.
Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week. Please email any news and information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
