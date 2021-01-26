Hello everyone. Hope you are doing well and staying warm.
Remember, life's rewards go to those who let their actions rise above their excuses. (Rick Godwin.)
Happy birthday to my great-granddaughter, Asher Adams, who will be 5 years old on Jan. 27. Asher is the daughter of Daniel and Jennifer Black Adams. And another special birthday wish to my son-in-law, Tommy Snow, who will celebrate his special day on the 26th. Also, a happy birthday to Cody Elliott, Kathy McCain, Debbie Beavers, Russ Tipton, Aline Mathis, Nicole Daboin, Ray Miller, Keith Moore, Quay Edge, Harold Pennington, Andy Weems, Frank Morrison, Caitlen Savage, Edna Bean, Merle Whitten, Mason, Causey, Michelle Edwards, Gary Smith, Rita Ballard, Teressa Busby, Richard Nixon, Anna Hodgens, Sam Black, and Deanna Lawley.
Also, happy birthday to Yvonne Bell whose birthday is Jan. 17th, and to Mary Mathis and Doris Dill Stevens who both have birthdays on January 18th, and to Nicole Daboin whose birthday is the 21st. Other birthdays include Nancy Crowe, Brandon Honeycutt, Patsy Smith, Alice Sullivan, Angela Sorrenson, Frances Bunn, Dexter Headrick, Lillian Coleman, Ruth Moore, Bruce Bean, Albert Cleveland, Caden DeLoach, Martha Garrett, and Bonnie Rich.
Happy anniversary to my daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Mike Turner, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary tomorrow, Jan. 22.
And, celebrating its 19th year is LifeLink International, the ministry that Deborah and Mike founded in 2002. In 2009, LifeLink School began in Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua with just over 100 students. Today, the school has over 430 students enrolled. With a national staff of 30, the LifeLink team feeds each child a healthy nutritious meal daily along with a snack and multivitamin. To find out more about this amazing ministry, go to www.lifelinkint.org.
Please note: Pell City Public Library invites you to pre-register now for their Winter Reading Challenge! This fun and prize-filled reading program will run from Jan. 18th to Feb. 28th. Read for a chance to win some outstanding prizes! The winter reading program is for all ages (children, youth, and adults) (Read the books that you choose and love, and E-books and audio books count, too.) Participants may pre-register online at https://pellcitylibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
The library is open for business, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Be aware that social distancing is practiced, and masks are necessary for entry.
Also, please note: the following library events have been cancelled this month out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 concerns:
Jan. 20: Wild & Wonderful Wednesday
Jan. 28: Book Discussion Group
Today, Jan. 21, is National Get to Know Your Customers Day. The Pell City Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a celebration today from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. in Downtown Historic Pell City. All are invited.
The Pell City Police Department Polar Plunge is set for Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. They have a cornhole tournament starting at 10 a.m. and plunge at noon. All proceeds benefit the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics! Sponsorships are requested for only $250.00 which includes 4 Shirts with your logo on the back! $30.00 to plunge $10.00 to participate in the cornhole with a random draw for teams at 10 a.m. Contact the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334 for more information.
Pell City Spring Sports registration started on Jan 1. Softball and baseball registration will end Feb.7. In House Soccer registration will end on Feb. 28th. CASL will end on Feb. 21. Cost is $125, and you can sign up on the Pell City Civic Center website at www.pellcity.recdesk.com.
Congratulations to Pell City High School senior, Austin Grill, who has signed a tennis scholarship with Coastal Alabama Community College.
Congratulations to PCHS senior, Grace Pruitt, for signing a softball scholarship with Bishop State.
PCHS Volleyball tryouts will be Feb 16-18th from 6-8pm at CEPA. For more information, contact Coach G at Ashleigh.garrard@g.pellcityschools.net or Coach Smith at beth.smith@g.pellcityschools.net.
Looking for a pet? Check out the Pell City Animal Control Center’s Facebook page. There are lots of cats and dogs looking for a new family.
Is it Pee-Can or Pah-Cahn? No matter how you pronounce it, the pecan is Alabama’s official nut.
And remember: Watch your thoughts; they become words. Watch your words; they become actions. Watch your actions; they become habits. Watch your habits; they become character. Watch your character; it becomes your destiny.(Author Unknown)
St. Clair County is a county older than the state of Alabama. It was created by the Alabama Territorial legislature on Nov. 20, 1818, and named for Gen. Arthur St. Clair, a hero of the American Revolution. Talks are beginning regarding plans for the bicentennial celebration of St. Clair County, in 2018.
Please keep the families of Dennis Meeks, Julia Dauphin, Julia Kilgroe, Randall Walker, Mary Seales, Kate DeGaris, Bill Turner, Dorothy Glidewell, Randall Gentry, Samuel Crump, Richard McGrew, Kenneth Calhoun, Martha Nix, Amanda Bowlen, Rosa Parker, Ronald Tollison, Sylvia Manning, and Jerry Humphries in your thoughts and prayers.
Please pray daily for our country, it’s leaders and for Israel. Please call me at 338-7746 with any news or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
