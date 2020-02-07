Hello everyone. Hope everyone who wanted to, enjoyed the Super Bowl Championship game and that your team won!
Hope you have a special Valentine’s Day planned for next Thursday, just one week away. If nothing else, tell your special someone(s) that you love them.
A special shout out to my sister-in-law, Rachel Thomas (GA), who celebrated her birthday on the 5th.
Happy anniversary to Sherrill and Polly Ramsey.
Majestic Outdoors is having its annual Teen Hunt, Feb 7-9. This hunt is for teens 15-18.
The Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at CEPA Feb. 13&14, 2020. Go to pellcitycenter.com for more information and tickets.
Taylor Hicks will be performing at CEPA on Feb 15 from 7 p.m - 10.Tickets run from $50-$75. Check out pellcitycenter.com for more information. This event will benefit the Pell City Business & Professional Women Scholarship Program.
The Pell City Police Department is partnering with the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run again to have our first Polar Plunge in Pell City to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics! They are looking for sponsorships, agencies to form teams to plunge, businesses to have teams, any other group to form a team or join our Pell City Police Department Team and plunge! Sponsors names will be on the back of the shirt and 100% of the proceeds to the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run! Fee is $30.00 and includes a long sleeve shirt! Costume Contest as well with prizes! For more information please call the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334! Event will be held on Feb 15th at Lakeside Park from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
CEPA will hold the Annual Dancing with Our Stars on Feb 28th at 6pm. You can get your tickets at Monkey Bizniss, Magnolia's, Cropwell Small Animal Hospital and our St. Clair County Sheriff's Offices in Pell City & Ashville. Doors open at 6pm with dinner included. Advance admission is $25. At the door, tickets are $30. This fundraiser benefits the St. Clair County Children’s Place.
On Feb 29, from 11a.m.-1p.m., the 11th Annual Tablescapes Fundraising Luncheon will take place at the Beacon Hall, First United Methodist Church in Pell City. Tickets are $30 each. Enjoy a Silent Auction, Raffle Items, purse sale, and door prizes. Along with a scrumptious lunch, you will enjoy listening to Elvis. This benefits the Christian Love Pantry and Lakeside Hospice. For more information, call 205-884-1111.
Don’t forget. Registration deadline for the 2020 Spring Sports season for Baseball, Softball and Soccer is now. Go by the Pell City Civic Center and sign up anytime during regular business hours.
The Girls’ Junior Civitan Club will host a semi-formal dance for Pell City High School on Feb. 1 from 7 p.m-10. Tickets are being sold during lunch and at the door.
The PCHS 2020 Fine Arts Cabaret was a great success. Three performances last Friday played to a full house each time and showed what talent there is at the school. Duran North 8th Graders were invited for the final show to showcase what they can look forward to next year in the Fine Arts Department.
Our sympathies and good thoughts are with Jim Parks. His mother passed away last week. She would have turned 98 in a two-weeks. What a way to go!
Hope you are taking care. Many residents have suffered and are suffering with the flu. Officials with the Center of Disease Control are warning that this year’s wave of sickness may not have reached its peak yet. Be careful where you go and take plenty of vitamin C. Nationally, influenza B viruses are the most commonly reported influenza viruses among persons under the age of 25 years, while influenza A viruses are the most commonly reported influenza viruses among persons over the age of 25 years.
If you think you may have the flu, you must get to a doctor quickly if you want to take Tamiflu. Also, the number 1 over the counter flu medicine in France is a homeopathic medicine, Oscillococcinum. When patients took it within 24 hours of onset of symptoms, nearly 63% showed clear improvement or complete resolution within 48 hours. This medicine has been on the market in France for over 70 years. It is available most places around here.
But remember: The Bible says; the Lord is gracious and full of compassion, slow to anger and great in mercy. (Franklin Graham)
Please pray daily for our country, it’s leaders and for Israel. Please contact me with any news and gatherings. Have a blessed and safe week and give me a call at 338-7746 or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
