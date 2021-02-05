Hello everyone. Warm, cold, warm, cold: this Alabama weather keeps us guessing.
Happy birthday to Betty Turner, Mylo Santiago, Alexa Hall, and Don Blankenship.
Happy Anniversary to Tommy and Cathy Tims. They recently celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary this week
Congratulations to Katie Shadix from Victory Christian School who made the 2020-2021 St. Clair County Girls’ Basketball All County team.
Today, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Downtown’s Third Thursday “Chocolate Crawl” from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Go into any of the following stores and receive a free sample of delicious chocolate: Merle Norman, Monkey Bizniss, Ultrasound Studio, LakeLife 24/7, World of Music, Griffin’s Jewelers, Gilreath Printing, Judy’s, Community Credit, Sanctuary, Downtown Vape, Rhonda’s Cut & Style, Daily Bagel, Old Gray Barn, Glitz f Glamour, Ami’s Flowers, Food Outlet, and Standard Furniture. (No purchase necessary)
Please note: Pell City Public Library invites you to pre-register now for their Winter Reading Challenge! This fun and prize-filled reading program will run from Jan. 18 to Feb. 28. Read for a chance to win some outstanding prizes! The winter reading program is for all ages (children, youth, and adults) (Read the books that you choose and love and E-books and audio books count, too!) Participants may pre-register online at https://pellcitylibrary.beanstack.org/reader365. The library is open for business, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Be aware that social distancing is practiced, and masks are necessary for entry.
Pell City Spring Sports registration started on Jan 1. Softball and baseball registration will end Feb.7th. In House Soccer registration will end on Feb. 28. CASL will end on Feb. 21. Cost is $125, and you can sign up on the Pell City Civic Center website at www.pellcity.recdesk.com.
The Pell City Police Department Polar Plunge is set for Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. They have a cornhole tournament starting at 10 a.m. and plunge at noon. All proceeds benefit the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics! Sponsorships are requested for only $250.00 which includes 4 Shirts with your logo on the back. $30.00 to plunge $10.00 to participate in the cornhole with a random draw for teams at 10 a.m. Contact the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334 for more information.
Positive Lights, Positive Lives hosts “An Evening of Amore on Logan Martin Lake” featuring the “Bourbon Brothers” on Feb. 12 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Pell City Lakeside Boat Launch. This will be an upscale Jazz performance with an impressive repertoire of classic songs and a dash of Dinner Theater. There will also be local musical artists. Cost is $100 per couple, which will include a Valentine Gift Packet valued at over $100. Take your lawn chair and join in. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, contact Teresa Carden at 205-405-0603.
Want a special treat for your special valentine? Then a couples only cruise aboard the Coosa Queen on Feb. 14 from 12pm-2pm may be just the thing. Cost is $35 per couple and will include lunch catered by The Ark. For reservations or more information, call 205-706-2319.
PCHS Volleyball Tryouts will be Feb 16-18 from 6pm-8pm at the CEPA. Make-up date will be Feb. 24. Sign up through the google form on PCHS website or Instagram. Students must have a dragonfly account with update physical uploaded and participation/consent forms completed. School Code: 8TYQFD. For more information, contact Coach G (Ashleigh.garrard@g.pellcityschools.net) or Coach Smith (beth.smith@g.pellcityschools.net).
At CEPA, - Spotlight Events: Moody High School Spotlight Club is preparing for The Masque of Beauty and the Beast, Feb. 25-28 at Moody High School. 2021 Spotlight Awards Telethon will be a livestream event on Feb. 25. It will feature our Spotlight members performing acts throughout the awards show, while we help raise funds for our 2021 year.
The 2021 Spotlight Awards Telethon will be held at the CEPA on Feb. 25 at 6 pm. This year's Spotlight Awards will be completely live streamed and will be available on our social media platforms. It will feature 10 acts from talented Spotlight members with awards sprinkled in, giving Spotlight members the chance to perform and be recognized for the productions that were able to be on stage in 2020. The Telethon will help the CEPA raise funds for the upcoming 2021 year.
St. Clair County Extension News: Lunch and Learn-Hobby Greenhouses on Feb 16 at 12-noon. Learn types, use of care and maintenance of hobby greenhouses. This gardening program will be held at the St. Clair County Extension Office, Pell City.
And, also, from the Extension, don’t forget: Take Charge Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m.--noon! The Take Charge Tuesdays webinar series will cover a variety of topics. These 30-minute sessions will provide participants with a wealth of knowledge to help them with their finances and career.
When: Every Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m. to Noon.
Where: The webinars are presented through Zoom, an online video presentation format.
Topics:
Jan. 5 through March 9 – Let’s Talk Money
March 16 through March 30 – Land That Job
April 6 through May 25 – Let’s Talk Money
June 8 through June 22 – Land That Job
July 6 through July 27 – Employability Skills
Aug. 3 through Oct. 5 – Let’s Talk Money
Registration: This is a free event, but registration is required to attend. The Zoom ID meeting number and link will be provided upon completion of the online registration. Participants only have to register once to attend all the 2021 Take Charge Tuesdays webinars. To register, visit https://auburn.zoom.us/j/87207264742. For more information or for assistance, contact Emily Hines at eah0047@auburn.edu or 205 -757 -5393.
Please keep the families of Karen Howell Cooper, Melba Bates, Margaret Bunt, Randall Walker, Dennis Meeks, Larry Burnham, Si’ave Teofilo, Anna Ellison and Tommy Poe in your thoughts and prayers.
I pray that this year will bring blessings, good health, peace and joy. Please pray daily for our country and our leaders. Please contact me at 338-7746 or send information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.