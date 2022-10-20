Thought for today: Look for something positive in every day, even if some days you have to look a little harder. (Christina Ross)
I wish a wonderful birthday to my grandson, Michael Snow, who turns 17 on the 22nd. We are so proud of the special young man he is.
A special birthday wish goes out to my granddaughter, Emily Vaughan Doty, who celebrates her birthday on Oct. 25. Also, birthday wishes to my special friends, Janet Weldon, who celebrates her birthday on the 24th and Janice Carlisle, who celebrates her birthday on the 26th. Other birthdays include Kevin Ballard, Sara Ann Love Rast, Beth Mathis, Billie Jeffers, Briggs Guinn, Melissa Jones, Sandra Gerhardt, Betty Woolsey, Clay West, Addie Yarbrough, Lillian Smith, John Fisher, Teresa Harris, Eric Knepper, and Ben Jordan.
Happy anniversary to Jimmy and Vickie Mize, Krissy and Josh Isbell, Amy and Chris Beck.
Many of the churches and other organizations are gearing up for their annual Fall Trunk-R-Treats. I will post them as I get the information. Remember they are a safe way for your kids to have fun and get lots of candy.
On Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
• Evening Star Baptist Church located at 260 Evening Star Rd Vincent (off the Logan Martin Dam Rd) is having a Fall Festival. You are invited to a day filled with food and fun including Hayride and a Bouncy House. Food and fun including crafts for the whole family absolutely free. For more info, please call Bro Chase at 470-234-1087.
On Wed. Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.:
• Fall Festival at PC First United Methodist Church in its upper parking lot.
• Trunk or Treat at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
On Fri. Oct 28 from 5-7 p.m.:
• Trick or Treat at Pell City High School (Free to community; 13 and younger)
On Fri. Oct 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.:
1st Annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat at Pell City Animal Hospital. Treats for yourself and your pet (must be on leash at all times). Pet Costume Contest – 1st and 2nd place prizes.
On Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m.:
Trunk or Treat fall festival at Stemley Baptist Church at 399 Rock Church Road, across from The Shack BBQ on Hwy 34. There will be inflatables, cake walks and other games. Food and drink will be served. Come out and have a great time. Everyone welcomed.
On Oct. 30, from 2-4 p.m.:
• Trunk or Treat at Cropwell Baptist.
On Oct. 31, at 6:30 p.m.:
• Trunk or Treat at Seddon Baptist
• Trunk or Treat at Victory Christian
And for a special treat for boaters and lake lovers. Looking for a trick-or-treat experience with a twist? Well, get those Boo Cruisers ready because Logan Martin Lake is gearing up for its inaugural “Boo Bash on Logan Martin Lake”. A pier-to-pier and dockside trick-or-treat spooktacular hosted by families, marinas, and restaurants all over our beautiful lake Sunday, October 30th from 1pm — Nautical Twilight. A Google Map will be provided for all participants with each host site marked by a Jack O’ Lantern. If you plan to be a part of all the spooky fun, please indicate how many ghosts/goblins you will have aboard your Boo Cruiser after you have selected you are “going”. This will help each host pier and dock know how many people to prepare for this year. Hope you can join us.
CEPA is thrilled to announce this year’s winter production: A Christmas Story the Musical! Auditions will be held Oct. 26 and 27 and 6 p.m. in the CEPA theater. Check out https://www.pellcitycepa.com/auditions for more information and to access the audition form!
PCHS Varsity Football Update: the varsity game originally scheduled for Oct. 28, at home against Springville, has been changed to Thursday, Oct. 27.
Concert by the River featuring Terry Turner on Oct. 29 5-7 p.m. Cost is $40 per person which covers cost of show and $20 meal credit. Limited seating so make your reservations early at www.tcbshows.com. Also, special guest will be Nashville artist, Bart Connell.
Christian Love Pantry will be giving out 150 food boxes to qualifying St. Clair County families on Nov. 19. You must get a ticket from the Pantry which will be given out on a first come, first serve basis on Nov. 1 and 2 from 1-4 p.m. Only one ticket per household and no more than 2 households per vehicle. Boxes will be distributed at the Pell City First Baptist Church parking lot.
Need to clean out your book collection? You can drop books off at the Pell City Library. The Library is sponsoring a Book Drive for Foster Care now through Nov. 12. Bring your gently used books for K5-High School age. They will be donated to children in foster care. For more information, contact Jasmine Gillis at jasminegillis13@gmail.com.
Super proud of the Pell City Middle School Cross Country Team. The boys team finished second in the Southern Conference Championship. The girls had 2 runners in the top 5 with Ava Harmon coming on third place individually. The boys had 4 finishers in the top 10. Drew Stinnett led the boys with a 2nd place individual finish. Congratulations!
PCHS Softball Camp on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9-12 for girls ages 5 & up. Camp will be at the Pell City Civic Center and cost is $50 per player.
It’s Operation Christmas Child time. Check with your church to see how you can participate.
It is getting that time to sign your child up for church basketball. This is a wonderful activity for your child. Check with your church if you are interested.
Remember: Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no one comes to Father except through Me.” One way, one Savior, no exceptions. (Franklin Graham)
Contact me at 205-338-7746 with information or email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a blessed week.
