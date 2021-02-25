Hello everyone. Remember, every day is a new day.
Remember: Happiness is trying to give something away—a smile. It can’t be done. It always comes back, even a confirmed grouch will return it. Try it.
Congratulations to the PCHS Lady Panthers Soccer Team for winning the Lakeshore Shootout Tournament this past weekend. They scored 12 goals and allowed 0 goals for a tournament maximum point total of 30 points. Captain Brogan Burrow was awarded the Tournament MVP having scored 12 goals and 2 assists. Captain Hannah Moss had 0 goals scored against her ensuring the Lady Panthers the tournament championship.
Both the PCHS Lady Panthers Varsity and JV Softball teams had a great weekend as they traveled to the Albertville Round Robin Invitational. They came up with big wins against tough competition. Katlyan Dulaney also got her first home run of the season.
On Feb. 25, at 6 p.m., the Spotlight Awards Telethon will be completely live streamed and will be available on their social media platforms. It will feature acts from talented Spotlight members with awards sprinkled in, giving CEPA Spotlight members the chance to perform and be recognized for the productions that were able to be on stage in 2020. The Telethon will help CEPA raise funds for the upcoming 2021 year.
Well, the 2021 Polar Plunge at Logan Martin Lake is done. Members of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were on-hand to offer support and go live as Pell City Police Officers and others took the plunge to raise money for Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The water at Pell City Lakeside Park wasn't very deep, but participants could agree that Logan Martin Lake was still chilly. Thanks to all who made this possible.
Happy birthday to my great-grandson Sawyer Vaughan (son of Eli and Summer Harmon Vaughan) who has a birthday on Saturday, Feb 27, and to Greg Crump who will celebrate his birthday on March 8th, to Debra Dyer, Jim Newman, Drew Alexander, Kent Brascho, Kylie Cline, Pat Knepper, Adam Kimberly, Jack Lincoln, Benjamin Hayes, Shirley Mercer, Ethan Isbell, Brooke McGrady, Noah Holladay, Braden Holladay, Cheryl Mullins, Marcia Tucker, Thomas Seay, Jan Trotter, Tiffany Howe, Jeff Marsh, Kaylee Stallings, Hannah Thweatt, Brittany Gillison, Bill Jones, Emily Grace McIntosh, Saylor Richard, Chris Stallings, Shena Ashworth, Neil Bell, Todd Holdridge, Gina Funderburg, Susan Gentry, Juliana Ramsey, and Adam Lee.
Random Act of Kindness Day has already come and gone, but it is never too late to spread acts of kindness. Here are some ways suggested by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce: Eat Local; Donate to a community charity; Volunteer/get involved; Write a positive review for a local business; Send an encouraging email or handwritten note; Give a gift card; Sponsor a pet up for adoption; Organize a cleanup party; Be welcoming to your neighbor and new businesses; and Be courteous, positive, and kind.
Jefferson State Community College will hold IT Help Desk Training from March 1-June 24. The Program will provide basic training and teach IT skills needed to work as a computer user support person specialist. Scholarships are available for single mothers. Call 205-317-5193 or email cmclain2@jeffersonstate.edu or go to www.jeffersonstate.edu/ITHelpDesk for more information.
Please keep the families of Sam Rich, Vanessa Harmon Rich, Ray Miller, David Stephens, Hubert Cash, Darla Bruner, and Bobby Crump in your thoughts and prayers, as they passed away recently.
God bless you. I pray that this year will bring all of you blessings, good health and peace and joy. Please pray daily for our country. Contact me with information at 205-338-7746 or annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.