Thought for today: Be a reflection of what you’d like to see in others. If you want love, give love. If you want honesty, give honesty. If you want respect, give respect. You get in return, what you give. (Matt Kennon)
Pell City First United Methodist Church is getting some new pastors. Welcome to new Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Rachel Gonia. Welcome to new Associate Pastor, Rev. Joe Riddle. And beginning on May 2 at 10:30 a.m., the church will begin meeting for worship services in the sanctuary.
Chapel in the Pines 2021 Summer Season will begin meeting at 8:30 a.m. on May 2.
Last Saturday to participate in the Annual Downtown Pell City Historic Walking Tours Event.
Pell City was one of only 15 high schools in Alabama to have a 2021-2022 Smith Scholar. Congratulations to Allison Robinson who received this prestigious award that provides full tuition, room and board, books and fees.
Don’t miss High School Musical presented by Spotlight and the PCHS Drama Club. Dates are April 29-May 1 at 7 p.m. and May 2 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and will be sold at the door.
PCHS Track meet on Saturday in Oxford saw Beka Hooks take 1st in the Girls Javelin Throw. Beka also placed 2nd in Discuss and 3rd in Shot Put. Many of the Pell City athletes set personal records. The Girls 4X800M Relay Team came in second place. Girls relay team include Kyndall Little, Abby Little, Reagan Edwards and Abigail Jenkins who set both a personal record and school record. Abby Little placed 3rd in both the 1600m and 800m.
Congratulations again to the PCHS Golf team that finished 2nd in the Glencoe High School Invitational. And once again, congratulations to Tanner Wilder who place 2nd in the Individual. Also, to Austin Burnham who placed 3rd in Individual and Braylin Hathorn who placed 7th in Individual.
Congratulations to the Pell City D3 13U baseball team for winning the 14U Tournament in Calera.
The Tenth Annual Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show will be held May 21-23 at Lakeside Park in Pell City.
Birthday wishes go out to my daughter, Annette Snow, my great-grandson, Jordan Walls, Will Harmon (my sister, Ann’s, grandson), Joyce St. John, Cathy Browning, Martha Howard, Peggy Lee, Miles Martin, Madison McCay, Kathy McDonald, Dondi Lee, Patsy Henley, Denise Jernigan, Katherine Bartee, Susan Cornett Pearson, and Edith Word.
Here’s a delicious and easy cookie recipe and you probably have all the ingredients already – Chocolate Peanut Butter No-Bake Cookies. Ingredients include 3 cups oats, ½ cup crunchy peanut butter, 1 tbsp vanilla extract, 2 cups white sugar, 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, ½ cup milk, ½ cup butter. Bring cocoa, sugar, milk, and butter to boil over medium heat (slowly) and boil gently for 60 seconds. Remove from heat and add oats, peanut butter and vanilla and mix well. Allow to cool for 1 minute and then drop by teaspoonfuls onto wax paper. Enjoy.
Please keep the families of Peggy Lynn Bice, Ronald Sartain, Kevin “Kelbo” Haynes, Carol Barber, Johnny Mize, Lynn Larry Roe, Belvia Maxine Higgins, Harold Eugene Boswell, and Jimmy Ray Golden in your thoughts and prayers.
God bless you. Please pray daily for our country and its leaders. Please contact me with information about your family’s news and gatherings at 338-7746 or email information at annette_snow@yahoo.com.
