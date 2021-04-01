Hello everyone. Happy Easter. I hope you have a church to attend on Easter Sunday. Pell City has many wonderful places of worship.
Easter is April 4 and while some churches have already had their Easter Egg Hunts, there are still some that you and your children can attend. Cropwell Baptist is planning its egg hunt on April 3, 10-11:30 a.m. Kids and Preschoolers will hear the Easter Story and enjoy a morning filled with popcorn, petting zoo, cotton candy, games, and more. New Hope Baptist Church’s Resurrection Egg Kids’ Event will be held on Saturday, April 3.
Cropwell Baptist is also having a Sunrise Service on April 4 at 7 a.m. and you are invited. Victory Church will hold 4 Easter Services, with the first being Sat. April 3 at 6:30 p.m. The other 3 services will be Sun. April 4 at 8:45, 10, and 11:15 a.m.
The military person of the week is Specialist Robert Lynn Holtam, Jr. who is with Special Operations Forces Joint Task Force. His grandparents are my good friends, Robert and Bobbie Holtam. Please keep him and his family, in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you, Lynn, for your service.
Holy Week Worship Schedule is March 29-April 2. Instead of worshipping in the sanctuary Monday-Friday at noon, services will be aired on 94.1 The River on Facebook Live. Monday, Pastor Joey Lee from Northside Fellowship spoke. Tuesday, the Rev. Cameron Thomas from Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist spoke, and Wednesday, The Rev. Sara-Scott Wingo from St. Simon Peter Episcopal spoke. Today, at noon, Rev. Daniel Johnson from First Missionary Baptist Church of Cropwell will speak, and Friday, Pell City First United Methodist Church’s Rev. Byron Vance will be speaking.
Halfway point in softball season, and Pell City Lady Panthers Varsity is 18-3 and the JV is 23-3. This past weekend, Evi Edwards, Lu Dulaney, Katlyan Dulaney, and Leah Swafford all hit home runs. Congratulations to these teams and players.
Pell City High School has announced they have a scholarship in memory of beloved teacher, Judy Meads Walker. Because of Judy’s love for writing, language, history, and her students, her families of Ellen Meads Wilson, Bob and Staci Meads, and Nick and Jordan Walker have established the Judy Meads Walker Memorial Scholarship. Qualification requirements and application are on the Pell City High School Facebook page. Deadline to apply is April 15, 2021.
Victory Christian School held its Prom on Friday night. There were lots of beautiful young ladies and handsome young men attending. I am sure everyone had a wonderful time.
Beginning Sat., April 3, at 10 a.m., the Heart of Pell City will sponsor and present the Annual Downtown Pell City Historic Walking Tours on each Saturday in April. Tour times are 10 a.m. and noon. You can learn the rich and fascinating Pell City history behind the buildings and stores of downtown, as you stroll Cogswell Ave. with your guide. All the tours will start at City Hall. Arrive 15 minutes prior to tour time for registration and information.
Because of weather, the March Downtown Third Thursday was postponed until April 15 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Seniors, age 60 and above can apply for a benefit administered by the Alabama Farmers Market Authority for a $30 voucher coupon. This coupon can be used to purchase eligible foods (fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, and herbs) at local farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Seniors can apply online by visiting http://fma.alabama.gov or calling the St. Clair County Extension Office at 205-338-9416.
The South’s largest In-Water Boat Show will be May 21 – May 23 at Pell City Lakeside Park, hosted by Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show. There will be lots of boats, vendors, music and food. “Deputy 5” will headline LakeFest Friday night will the annual fireworks show to follow.
Don’t forget the Pell City Library is open and has gotten new books and movies in for you to enjoy. The library is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. You can also borrow E-books by visiting the site.
Pell City Chamber of Commerce will hold “Business After Hours” on April 1 at Mitcham Guns and Outdoors from 5-7 p.m. Good time to check out this new business.
Google Career Certificates - Prepare for a new career in a high-growth field in under six months, no experience required. You’ll get professional training designed by Google, along with the opportunity to connect with top employers that are currently hiring. Get started at grow.google/certificates.
Do you have garden questions? Join the Alabama Garden Chat by going to the Alabama Extension Service zoom meetings and get your gardening questions answered! Send your questions and pictures to alabamagardenchat@gmail.com. They meet at 2 p.m. every Wednesday from April to August. Contact: Jack LeCroy at jml0003@auburn.edu or 251-288-2874. To join the zoom meetings, go to Auburn.zoom.us/j/82398811386.
Birthday wishes to Nancy Jordan, Joan Phillips, Ernie Gauld, Jeremy Deal, Benjamin Gissendaner, Cannon Harmon, Sarah Rhodes, Byron Vance, Margaret Todd, Joyce Pollard, Brenda Wyatt, Daniel Scoggins, Mike Carr, Janice Smith, Walker Cain, Matt Black, April Abel, and Bailey Crump.
Please keep the families of Houston Tumlin, Carol Harmon, Bobbie Miller, Linda Morse, Donna Coshatt, James McGuire, and Bubba Fountain in your thoughts and prayers.
God bless you. I pray that this year will bring good health, peace and joy. Please pray daily for our country and its leaders.
Contact me at 338-7746 or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.