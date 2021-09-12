Hello everyone. Hope you had a wonderful Labor Day (long) weekend and enjoyed a four-day work week.
Special birthday wishes to my grandson, Daniel Adams whose birthday is on the 13th. Also, happy birthday to Priscilla Snow, Delores Morgan Richey, Rick Tice, Yulanda ONeal, and her twin sister Shulanda Keller
Congratulations to the Victory Christian Lions who beat Donaho again this year on Friday night. And congratulations to Coach Bruce Breland from Victory Christian School on being named as a coach for the North in the North-South All-Star Game to be played in December.
Come out to “The Pete” Friday night to see Pell City Panthers play Talladega. It is Homecoming week, so you won’t want to miss the parade on Friday. Schools will dismiss at 1:00pm. And don’t forget, if you can’t come out in person, 94.1 The River live streams the game on YouTube channels and station’s Facebook page.
Congratulations to Abby Little on a top 10 finish and Jack Lowe for winning The Foothills Invitational last weekend.
Congratulations to Pell City High School Staff Member of the Month, Mrs. Carter. The PCHS Students of the Month are Monieque Williamson, Brooklyn Rich, Dedrick Scott, and Joseph Neira.
Congratulations to Lila Henderson our newly crowned Junior Miss Alabama. In addition to securing the State title, Lila also won the Talent Award, Volunteer Service Award, Audience Favorite Award, Social Media Award, and won Prettiest Hair and Best Dressed. Lila is a 6th grader and the 11-year-old daughter of Blaine and Laurie Henderson.
A local young man, Beritt Haynes, auditioned for the NBC The Voice and will be appearing on the show on September 20th. Be sure to watch.
Check out the September 2021 CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park Events at https://thecmp.org.
Check out the Pell City Civic Center Facebook page for all that is happening there. Looks like there’s something for everyone.
Are you a member of Coosa Valley Electric Coop? If so, then you are invited to join in on Saturday, Sept. 11, for the Coosa Valley EC drive-thru Annual Meeting! Bring the registration card mailed to you with your Annual Meeting Notice for the chance to win prizes. It will be at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame Fox Sports 1 Dome with Drive-thru Registration opening at 8:00am-10:45am.
The business meeting will begin, and it will be broadcast virtually via Facebook Live. Go to Facebook.com/CoosaValleyEC to watch. More than 50 door prizes will be given away! Grand-prize drawings will occur at close of the business meeting. Drive-thru registration earns members a $15 bill credit and enters them in drawings for prizes. You must register to be entered in prize drawings! Members who have registered need NOT be present to win prizes. Winners will be contacted the week following the annual meeting for prizes to be collected.
On Wednesday, Sept. 15th at noon, the Pell City Library presents JAZZ IN THE LIBRARY with the DeLon Charley trio! Hear your favorite jazz numbers with this talented group! The event is free and all are welcome! Wild and Wonderful Wednesday!
Please keep the families of Juanita Carroll, Angela Dawn Slettvet, and Debbie Daboin (mother of Michelle Tumlin), in your thoughts and prayers.
Contact me at 205-338-7746 or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a blessed week.
