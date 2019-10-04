The Delta Omicron chapter (Pell City) of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International awards its annual grant-in-aid to a graduating PCHS senior who is going into education, and the check is presented once they have been admitted to their university’s college of education.
Breanna Oliver, a junior elementary education major at Jacksonville State University and a Pell City High School graduate, is the grant-in-aid recipient this year.
DKG member Kelly Whittington presented Oliver with a check.
“Our chapter is so proud to assist her on her journey to change lives through education!” said Leslie Hughes, President of the Delta Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.
To help sponsor this award you can email dkgdeltaomicron@gmail.com.
