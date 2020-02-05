An Odenville man was charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Sloan Harmon who was shot in November of last year.
Michael Dale Iervolino, 32, is charged in the death of Harmon. Iervolino is also facing charges of theft of property and breaking and entering a vehicle. He is being held in the St. Clair County jail without bond.
Hamon is the son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon. Harmon was shot and killed off of Kelly Creek Rd. near the Valero Truck Stop in Moody. Nicholas Sloan “Boo” Harmon, 20, of Pell City was pronounced dead on the scene by St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell. According to Russell, Harmon died as a result of a single gunshot wound.
Harmon was a Pell City High School graduate and was named a distinguished honor graduate of the U.S. Air Force tech program. He was Airman 1st Class of the 117th Air Refueling Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard in Birmingham and student at Jefferson State Community College. He recently flew a solo flight and was working toward obtaining his pilots license.
