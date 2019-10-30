With the burn ban lifted for the state, there are still many safety concerns when it comes to fire safety.
At the regular Pell City City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Bill Pruitt presented a proclamation to Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski declaring October Fire Safety Month.
“Our brave men and women play a critical role in safeguarding our families, our homes, and our communities, and their courage and dedication are an inspiration to all Americans,” Pruitt stated. “Fire Safety Month is an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of safety, celebrate those who devote their lives to protecting others, and honor all of our Nation’s fallen heroes.”
According to data from the U.S. Fire Administration, there were 84 fire deaths in Alabama in 2017. The overall number of deaths by fire in the U.S. in 2017 was 3,645 or 11.2 percent of the population.
People living in the Midwest and South had the greatest relative risk of dying in a fire when compared to populations living in other regions of the United States. Males were 1.6 times more likely to die in fires than females. Adults over 50 years old had a great relative risk of fire death than the general population while those between ages 25-64 had a higher risk of injury.
“The City of Pell City’s first responders are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of home fires and home fire injuries through prevention and protection education,” Pruitt continued in the proclamation. “I urge all the people of the City of Pell City to heed the important safety messages of Fire Safety Month 2019, and to support the many public safety activities and efforts of the City of Pell City’s fire and emergency services.”
