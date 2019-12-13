Kiwanis teacher 12-12-19.JPG

Pictured (l-r) Pell City Kiwanis president Jonathan Brogdon, Donna Newman, and Victory Christian Principal Laurie Davenport. 

Pell City Kiwanis December teacher of the month is Ms. Donna Newman, who teaches 5th and 6th grade reading at Victory Christian School.

She was presented with a certificate and $100 check for her classroom at the regular Kiwanis meeting last week.

