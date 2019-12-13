PELL CITY - Mr. Donald Jerome Bradt, age 79, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his son, Ricky Jerome Bradt and two grandsons, Jonathan Glenn and Jeremy Glenn. Mr. Bradt served in the US Air Force for 20 years and took three tours to Vietnam and then retired …
PELL CITY - Ms. Edna "Nita" Robinson, age 94, of Pell City, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. She is survived by her nephew, Ridley Smart (Cathy); nieces, Lynn Norris (Chuck), Ruth Ann Monroe (David), Charlotte Glass (Phillip), Iris Mitchell (Paul); several great nieces and great-nephews…
LEEDS - Louise Alexander, 76, of Leeds, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Alvis and her husband, Leroy Alexander. Mrs. Alexander is survived by her daughters, Gwen and Jeff Franklin and Tracy and Bonnie Grayson Chew…
