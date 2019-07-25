The Pell City City Council appointed Tim Kurzejeski as the new Pell City Fire Chief at the regular council meeting on Monday night, which just happened to be his birthday.
“Something incredible happened last night, that unfortunately was overshadowed by other items,” Council member Jason Mitcham posted on Facebook. “Last night, Pell City was fortunate enough to name Tim Kurzejeski as its new Fire Chief. Congratulations Tim!”
After his appointment, the City Council, Mayor, and those in attendance sang "Happy Birthday" and congratulated the new Fire Chief.
Kurzejeski is a firefighter and medic at Pell City Fire/Rescue and has served as Riverside Fire Department Fire Chief since 2010, which he will resign. He started with the Pell City Fire Department when he was 18 years old, and has been with them since.
He studied paramedics at University of Alabama at Birmingham and graduated from the Alabama Fire College and Pell City Fire Academy.
The Pell City fire chief position became vacant after Mike Burdette retired in January. Bob “Shaun” Clevenger, the assistant fire chief has been the acting interim chief since that time.
Kurzejeski will oversee the operations of four fire stations and 52 full- and part-time employees.
He lives in Riverside with his wife and children.
