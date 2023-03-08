The mood at the Pell City Museum grand opening March 3 was akin to a party: Blair Goodgame donated a balloon arrangement. There were snacks, live music and a photo booth. People waited with anticipation as museum president Carol Pappas spoke. Before Mayor Bill Pruitt cut the ribbon, there were many people and organizations to thank.
“The executive board of Pell City and volunteers,” among others, Pappas said. “Their efforts laid the groundwork to make this successful. There are also donors who deserved credit, she said.
Artifacts and hundreds of pictures from days of yore were paid for by generous citizens, as are 10 live edge handmade benches. Barnett and Dianna Lawley donated an 1890s players piano in mint condition.
The display “Making Alabama” is dedicated to 200 years of statehood and was awarded to Pell City by the Alabama Humanities Alliance. Perhaps the most impressive exhibit is the working model of the Logan Martin Dam. Many people consider this what changed Pell City from a “mill town “ to a member of the global market place. A $45,000 grant from Alabama Power that made that possible.
Partnering with the Robert L. Howards Veteran’s Home, and with donations from the Pell City Rotary Club, paid for what the museum considers their centerpiece, “Living History.” These are interviews of Pell City’s oldest citizens conducted by Michelle Little, founder of Oral History at Samford University and filmed by David Smith and Ed Tyler.
There is much to see and more to learn about the history of Pell City at the museum: how people lived, worked and spent their time.
The museum is at 200 in the Pell City Municipal Complex, 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway. The 4,000-square-foot suite is provided by the city of Pell City.
