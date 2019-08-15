Mum’s Unique Consignment Boutique opened on Saturday with a grand opening celebration. Eric Watters performed under the umbrella on the sidewalk while Steel City Pops quenched the heat with delicious popsicles with shoppers checking out the selections on the consignment floor.
This new shop is owned by Neva Reardon who opened mum & me mercantile two years ago. Neva and her two daughters, Marin and Erin, manage the two shops located on the Parkway in the heart of historic downtown Leeds.
This consignment boutique offers finer quality consignments of clothing, shoes, jewelry, furniture and home décor and already has a great selection of merchandise.
Store hours are 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday of each week.
Consignments are accepted at any time during normal business hours.
Mum’s Unique Consignment Boutique is located at 8008 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 205-702-6040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.