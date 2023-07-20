LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, held spring 2023 commencement services recently for about 385 graduates who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Among those was Jason Weber of Moody who graduated magna cum laude with an Associate of Interdisciplinary Studies degree.
Cum laude graduates maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.40 and 3.59.
LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university.
