The number two ranked and defending 5A State Champion Central Clay County Volunteers came into Moody and shut out the Blue Devils 34-0. Moody now focuses on Homecoming and a step out of region play with a visit from Shelby County.
Things did not start well for the Blue Devils as they fumbled the opening kickoff and the Vols recovered at the Moody 29 yard line. Central Clay drove the 29 yards in six plays to get on the scoreboard first. With the extra point the Vols led 7 - 0 with 9:10 left in the first quarter.
Moody put together a good drive on their first actual possesion of the game. Connor Rush broke free for a 10 yard gain to keep the drive alive. He later connected with Will Grames for a 12 yard pass play. The drive later stalled out and Moody had to punt with a 7 - 0 score after one quarter.
The Vols put together a “grind it out” 14 play 58 yard drive that the Moody defense stood tall in. The Blue Devill defense held the Vols to a 32 yard field goal attempt that was no good. The score still remained 7 - 0 Vols.
Moody’s next drive got started with a big 23 yard run from Terrence Moore. The drive only lasted four plays before the Blue Devils had to punt the ball away.
Central Clay drove 75 yards in 1:26 to score a touchdown right before the half. The extra point was blocked but Central Clay still led 13-0 at haftime.
The Volunteers picked up the pace in the second half, starting with the opening drive of the second half. Central Clay started their first drive of the second half on their own 30 yard line. For 4:30 the Vols drove the ball for 70 yards, with the drive ending with a 22 yard touchdown pass.. The extra point was good and Central Clay led 20 - 0.
Central Clay kept the pressure on throughout the quarter, stopping Moody on their first drive of the second half and getting the ball back.. The Vols drove 59 yards in six plays for a score. The extra point was good, and after three quarters Central Clay led 27-0.
The Vols added a 16-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the final score 34 – 0. Moody falls to 1-3(1-2)
Terrence Moore had 11 carries for 64 yards to lead the Blue Devil offense. Aiden Calver led the defense with 15 tackles, one for loss. Joel McCormick had 12 tackles, one for loss and a sack. Mason Shockley had 11 tackles and Josh Nollinger had 9 tackles to lead the defense.
It’s Homecoming week and the Shelby County Wildcats will be coming to town. Moody has traveled down Hwy 280 to Columbiana the last two years and come away with two heartbreaking losses.
Moody will step back into region play next week with a trip up I-20 to Munford to take on the Lions. On October 11 the Blue Devils will renew their rivalry with Springville.
Tomorrow’s Homecoming festivities will include a parade at 1:30 p.m. in Moody. The game will kick off tomorrow night at Bill Morris Stadium at 7 p.m.
