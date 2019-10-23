The Center Point Eagles were too much for the Blue Devils as they handed Moody a 44-10 loss for the last regular season home game at Bill Morris Stadium until next season.
The two teams exchanged possessions to open the game. The Eagles got the ball at their own 24 for their second possession and went to work. They drove 76 yards in eight plays and finished the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. The extra point try failed, but the Eagles led 6 - 0 after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils finished the night with four turnovers, and the first one came midway through the second quarter when the Eagles picked off a Moody pass. They took over at the Moody 20 yard line. It only took three plays for the Eagles to capitalize on the turnover, scoring on a 5 yard run. The two-point try was good and the Eagles led 14-0.
The Blue Devils second turnover of the night came on their next possession with a fumble on the punt. Center Point recovered and took over at the Moody 35 yard line. A huge 30-yard run set the Eagles up at the Moody 5-yard line. Two plays later Center Point punched the ball in for a score. The two point try was no good, but the Eagles increased their lead to 20 - 0.
Moody’s third turnover of the night came on the next possession as the Blue Devils fumbled the ball away on the quarterback, running back exchange. Center Point had the ball 1st and 10 at the Moody 35. The Eagles got a big 31-yard gain on the first play of the drive making it 1st and goal at the Moody 4 yard line. Two plays later the Eagles scored once again. The two-point try was good and Center Point pushed its lead to 28-0 at half time.
The Blue Devils got the football to start the second half, and unfortunately they also got their fourth turnover in a row. This time it was an interception returned 88 yards for a Center Point touchdown. The two point try was good and the Eagles pushed their lead up to 36 - 0.
After a great return by Logan Cole, Moody set up a shot at the Center Point 32 yard line. A big 17-yard run by Connor Rush set Moody up deep in Center Point territory, but the Eagle defense stiffened and held the Blue Devils to a field goal attempt. Christian Sierra’s 31 yard field was good and Moody was on the board, trailing 36 - 3.
The Eagles struck back quickly on their next drive with a 61 yard touchdown run from Jayson Jones. The two point conversion was good and now the Eagles were cruising up 44 - 3.
Moody came right back with a one play drive of their own thanks to Connor Rush breaking through the line and out racing the defense for an 84 yard touchdown rum. The extra point was good, and that was all of the scoring for the night. Center Point took out the Moody Blue Devils 44 - 10.
Christian Sierra’s 31-yard field goal and Connor Rush’s 84-yard touchdown run provided the scoring for the Blue Devils. With the loss Moody, falls to 3-5 (2-4) and are officially eliminated from the playoffs.
Moody will travel to Mortimer Jordan tonight to take on the Blue Devils. The game was moved from Friday to Thursday because of the possibility of inclement weather Friday Night. Moody will finish the regular season next Friday night in Talladega.
