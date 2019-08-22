Moody Blue Devils

Moody Head Coach Adam Wallace carries lessons learned from his 2018 inaugural season into his second year. “After last year we learned a lot. Anytime you do something for the first time you take your wins, you take your losses and you move on. So for me and my coaching staff we learned about our football team.”

“We are putting a bit of a different spin going into this season. Our main focus is to keep working – to take the guys we have and get them stronger, get them faster. At times last year we would be in a position to make a play – where we had the scheme correct, but we just couldn’t physically do it against some of these teams we played.”

“Since the week after the football season ended last year we have been working on how we can get stronger and faster so that we can finish what we start on the field.”

Wallace said that he has a group of players that are willing to get out and lift weights and run in order to improve their performance level to play within the region.”

Wallace elaborated on what was done over the summer to prepare the Blue Devils for this upcoming season. “June is a bit crazy for our student-athletes – we want our athletes at Moody High School to be multiple sports athletes which means we split up our kids in June between wrestling camps and travel baseball with our summer weight program.”

“July and August was filled with Seven-on-Seven camps competing against several area schools, as well as a play date with Lincoln High School to get exposed to some of the competition in the area.”

Wallace said that defending state champion Central Clay High School will be the most challenging opponent in the region this season, “but we also have to contend with Mortimer Jordan, who Central Clay had to beat last season to get to the state championships.” Wallace also identified Center Point as an ‘unbelievably talented’ team within the region, as well as a formidable Sylacauga Aggies team. “Our region is loaded from top to bottom, and that is a challenge we put on our players to take on to compete in our region.”

Senior linebacker Christian Archer (on the talented underclassmen coming onto the team): “All the freshmen that are coming up will be given the opportunity to play. They are just as big and as fast as the rest of us on the team. They have been willing to put in the work – they are ready, and I’m just trying to set an example for them as Coach Wallace would expect us to – to set a gold standard for hard work that will pay off this season.”

Senior defensive end Aiden Calvert has fully embraced the high standard of performance expected from Moody’s coaching staff. “Over the past year I have learned that Coach Wallace’s standard does not change. Through last season when we started to lose a lot more games than we were winning we were still working very hard every single day, and I think that will help us this year because from that transition in which we didn’t stop working hard, it was obvious to anyone how much we had improved despite the setbacks on the field.”

2019 Football Schedule

Moody Blue Devils

8/23 OPEN

8/30 vs. Etowah

9/6 @ St. Clair County *

9/13 @ Sylacauga *

9/20 vs. Central Clay County *

9/27 vs. Shelby County

10/4 @ Munford *

10/11 vs. Springville *

10/18 vs. Center Point *

10/25 @ Mortimer Jordan *

11/1 @ Talladega

* Regional Game

Source: ahsfhs.org

Name              Grade             Position

 

Tykhi Wesley     12               DB / RB

Aljiah Daniel      12               DE / H

Kaevon Austin   12               DB / WR

Joel McCormick 12                DE / TE

Connor Rush      12               DB / QB

Josh Nollinger    12               DB / H

Nick Burrell        10               DB / RB

Terrence Moore12                LB / RB

AJ Wallace            9                DB / QB

Chrstian Archer 12               LB / RB

Davion Dozier       9               DB / WR

Reggie Williams 12               DB / WR

Aiden Calvert      12              LB / RB

Logan Cole          11              DB / WR

Will Grames        12              DB / WR

Kolby Seymore     9               DB / WR

Pate Argo            11              DB / WR

Aaron Grinfield  12                 LB / H

Kellen Tallety       9               DB / WR

Tristan Manly      12               DB / WR

Anthony Clay       9                LB / RB

Connor Speigle    9                K

Mason Shockley 12               LB / H

John Cade Carroll 9              LB / H

Jackson Ludolf      9               LB / H

Tayor Rothe        11              LB / C

Christian Sierra  10              K

Matthew Morgan  9              LB / H

Caleb Rothe         12             DL / OL

Jarred Norman    11             LB / OL

Kelan McCory         9              LB / OL

Andew Whitmire      9              DL / OL

Kole Ryan               9              DL / OL

Jackson Duke       12               DL /OL

Logan Suggs         10              DL /OL

Carson Dillashaw  9                DL /OL

Mason Myers         9               DL /OL

Christopher Horne 11              DL /OL

Caleb Griffin          9               DL /OL

Evan Simpson        9              DL /OL

Owen Walker        11              DL /OL

Zayden Leonard     9              DL /OL

Ben Rothe               9             DL / OL

Kaleb Isbell           12             DL / OL

Will McGlaughlin      9             DL / OL

Jeremiah Mosley      9             DL / OL

Jake Jennings        10             DL / OL

Taurus Murphy       12             DL / OL

Logan Dixon            9             DL / OL

Ethan Nichols          9             DL / OL

Koen Eady              9             DL / OL

Grayson Isbell       12             DL / OL

Parker Nobles         9             DB / WR

Cameron Ingram    9             DB / WR

Tags

This Week's Circulars