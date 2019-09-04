The Moody Blue Devils season home opener did not go as planned thanks to a 43 – 13 loss to 5A power Etowah last Friday Night. The Blue Devils now have their eyes on archrival St. Clair County tomorrow night to open region play.
Bill Morris Stadium was packed and rocking for the opening kickoff of this football season. Etowah got the ball first and quickly went to work. Starting from their own 34-yard line, it took only three plays to score. The big play was a 54 yard screen play for the score. The extra point was good and the score was 7 – 0 Etowah with 11:11 to go in the first quarter.
Joel McCormick had the first kick return of the season to the Moody 36 yard line. Connor Rush had the first offensive carry of the season for 4 yards. Moody fumbled the ball away on the very next play. Etowah took over at the Moody 29 yard line. Five plays later Etowah scored from 6 yards out and converted on a two point try and took a 15 – 0 lead.
Etowah’s large defensive front kept the Blue Devil offense in check most of the night. The Blue Devils of Etowah got the ball back once again in good field position at their own 46 yard line. Etowah broke a huge run of 43 yards to the Moody 3 yard line. Two plays later Etowah scored and with the extra point led 22 – 0 with 4:58 left in the first quarter.
Etowah stopped the Blue Devils once again forcing a punt. Etowah later scored on a 58 yard touchdown pass. The extra point failed this time, but Etowah led 28 – 0 after the first quarter.
The Moody defense forced a fumbled and recovered the football inside their own 5 yard line. Two plays later the Etowah defense broke through with a tackle in the end zone for a safety. With 5:18 left in the first half, Moody trailed 30 – 0. Etowah tacked on another score, but missed the extra point to lead 36 – 0 at halftime.
Etowah scored another touchdown midway through the third with a 27 yard run. The scoreboard read Etowah 43 Moody 0. Moody finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when AJ Wallace connected with Will Grames for a 32 yard touchdown. The extra point was good. The score was now 43 – 6. Nick Burrell added another score late in the fourth to make the final score 6th ranked Etowah 43 Moody 13.
The Moody Blue Devils will travel up highway 411 to Odenville to battle with archrival St. Clair County. This will open region play. Moody will also be on the road next Friday Night at Sylacauga, and then return for a two game home stand with Central Clay County and Homecoming against Shelby County.
Kick off for tomorrow night’s game at St. Clair is set for 7 p.m.
