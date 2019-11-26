Mission Submissions-Team Maverick in Pell City took eight competitors to the first-ever International Jiu Jitsu Federation tournament in Alabama on Nov. 23.
It was an open tournament, so no qualifications were needed other than being a card holding member of the International Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). However, to become a member participants had to be a part of an IBJJF approved team so they can verify they come from a legitimate Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy to improve the experience for all competitors.
Mission Submissions (who competes for team Atos BJJ) took eight competitors, Joshua “Arcos” Smith, Christian Mathis, Austin Threatt, Celena Cook, Phillip Tickner, Benjamin Brewer, Devonte Wills, and Tanner Johnston, to the IBJJF’s Inaugural event, bringing home one gold, three silver and three bronze medals.
“We’ve all worked very hard to support this first ever event in our state to the best of our abilities, and we hope the IBJJF will continue to come back to Alabama for events in the future so that we may continually grow the sport we love in this part of the country,” said Arcos Smith, instructor and co-owner of Mission Submissions-Team Maverick in Pell City. “That’s the kind of progress we would like to see continue for the next generation of competitors and champions! We greatly appreciated the Federation for giving us the opportunity to compete this weekend. We were 100 percent satisfied with the experience!”
Mission Submissions offers instruction for children and adults in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Kickboxing. For more information about Mission Submissions-Team Maverick, visit their website at missionsubmissions.maonrails.com or call 205-532-4788.
