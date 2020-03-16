The 6th annual “Miracles in Motion 5k” race at Moody Miracle League Ball Field was held on Saturday, March 7, with a great turnout. A special thank you to all the runners and sponsors that participated in this event to raise money for the Miracle League ball field replacement. Overall 5k female winner was Lizzeth Lopez and overall 5k male was Ramsey White. A list of this year’s 5k runner results may be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/30137.
There were over 165 registered participants with many more that came out to walk the One Mile with the special needs baseball players. An exhibition game was played immediately after to allow sponsors and participants to see the league’s special needs players play ball.
Moody Miracle League was able to raise almost $25,000 with this 5k event which brings their six- year fundraising efforts to raise around $140,000 toward their $150,000 goal. They are close to being able to get the 17 year-old-field replaced and hope to raise the remaining amount by June 1, the end of spring ball season. This will allow the league to get the new field installed prior to the beginning of their fall ball season.
Opening day for spring ball is March 14. The league can still use buddies and volunteers to assist players, work concession stand and help in other areas during Saturday games.
If you are interested in donating for the field replacement, being a buddy or learning more about Moody Miracle League, you may visit https://moodymiracleleague.org.
