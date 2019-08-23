Metro Bank is excited to announce their brand-new facility in Moody will open on Tuesday, September 3. Their Moody Branch originally opened in 2009 and has served customers at this location for ten years. Construction began last November after it was apparent they needed more room and they made the decision to build right on Moody Parkway.
The original Metro Bank opened in 1989, founded by the late Ray Cox, built on a strong desire to serve the community. The bank started in a temporary modular unit in Pell City with 10 employees and has grown to nine branch locations with over 175 employees. Metro Bank prides itself on their relationships, not only with customers, but also with the community and their employees. Since its beginning, they have found it essential to select employees of the highest character and competence. Over the years, Metro Bank has consistently been ranked as one of the top performing banks in the state of Alabama. Today, the bank continues to strive for a hometown atmosphere and exceed expectations for customer service.
“Metro Bank wants to be Moody’s hometown bank and has made the financial commitment in Moody. With Moody being one of the fastest growing cities in St. Clair County, we felt this was the place to expand, says Jason Dorough, Metro Bank President. “Our employees live in Moody, they shop in Moody. Our bank has been very successful in Moody so this was an opportunity to expand and be able to better serve this great community,”
Kathy Bowman has been the Moody Branch Manager since they originally opened the branch. When asked about her experience at Metro Bank, she said, “I feel honored to have been working as Branch Manager at Metro Bank in Moody for over 10 years. Metro Bank is the only local bank in town. We are a hometown bank and we know our customers by name as they come in the door. We strive to provide excellent customer service and go the extra mile to assist our customers. Metro Bank is also a great place to work because management cares about its employees and we are provided with excellent benefits and pay. The new Moody office will be like no other in town. We hope to represent the City of Moody with pride and help in the growth of our city.”
Another familiar face at Moody is Jeff Jackson who is this branch’s Assistant Manager. Metro Bank is a full-service bank with traditional banking products. The new bank facility is approximately 5500 sq. ft. Their new ATM at this location will not only dispense cash, but customers will be able to make deposits there.
A formal grand opening and ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date. The new address is 2505 Moody Parkway. Their phone number will remain the same at 205-640-6100. For more information, please visit their website at www.metrobankpc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.