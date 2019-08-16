Metro Bank was selected as the Pell City Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for August.
Metro Bank opened on May 30, 1989. Founded by the late Ray Cox, Metro Bank was built on a desire to serve the community. The bank started in a temporary modular unit in Pell City with 10 employees, and has grown to nine branch locations with over 175 employees.
They state, “We pride ourselves on our relationships, not only with our customers but also with our community and our employees. Since the beginning, we have found it essential to select employees of the highest character and competence.”
Over the years, Metro Bank has consistently been ranked as one of the top performing banks in the state of Alabama. Today, the bank continues to strive for a hometown atmosphere and above all, consistently and continually exceed expectations for exceptional customer service.
