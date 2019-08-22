The Pell City School System School Board of Education interviewed five finalists for the PCSS Superintendent position last week.
Each finalist took a full day to tour the city, visit schools, and speak with teachers, students, office personnel, until their interview at the BOE central office.
Each of the five finalists were asked the same questions during a three round interview with a total of 15 questions. The interviews were open to the public.
The top five finalists are Greg Cobb, Leadership Support Specialist with the Alabama State Department of Education and Pell City resident; Dr. Tony Dowdy, Pell City High School Principal; Dr. Cory O’Neal, Principal of Duran South Junior High School in Pell City and Gospel Choir Director at Jacksonville State University; Dr. Matthew Hubbard, Sylacauga Board of Education Executive Director of Supporting Programs; and Dr. James D. Martin III, School Improvement Specialist with Chattahoochee Flint Regional Education Service Agency in Georgia.
The Pell City Board of Education sought the assistance of the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) to conduct the search. The AASB accepted applications, ran background checks, and conducted interviews of candidates before narrowing down the list to the top five.
The new superintendent is expected to be named this Thursday, August 22 at a special called meeting at 6 p.m. at the PCSS central office located at 3105 15th Avenue North in Pell City.
