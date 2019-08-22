Operating off the statement of “students first,” Pell City School System (PCSS) superintendent finalist Greg Cobb says he is action-oriented and his leadership style is one of a servant leader.
Cobb told the PCSS Board of Education (BOE) leaders have to set expectations and act on those expectations. “We teach our kids by modeling how to exceed the standard,” Cobb said in his interview last week.
Married to a former St. Clair County Board of Education member, Angie Cobb, Mr. Cobb told the BOE he understands their role and what they go through, citing this is a unique quality he possesses over the other superintendent finalists.
Each of the five finalists were asked the same questions during a three round interview with a total of 15 questions.
Cobb quoted Micah 6:8 as his life verse: “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
Cobb added an anecdote about spending time at Pell City High School when he was four-years-old because he visited his aunt who was a former PCHS teacher and cheer sponsor.
“I know the fiber of Pell City,” Cobb said. “I lead by example and make decisions based on our students.”
Describing himself as an out-of-the-box thinker, Cobb met with former PCSS Curriculum Coordinator Kim Williams to discuss her perspective on how she saw education going over the next decade. “Where we’ve been will impact where we go,” stated Cobb. “I want to be in the middle of the community meeting and greeting people, focusing on the positive.”
Throughout each interviewees’ day, they visited certain schools within the system and toured Pell City with a BOE member. Cobb visited Pell City High School and was determined to meet Workforce Development Coordinator Danielle Pope.
“Because of Mrs. Pope’s work, Pell City High School is doing things other schools that are much larger than PCHS can only dream of doing,” Cobb stated.
Committing to bring continuous improvements to the school system, Cobb said he wants collaboration. “Our classrooms should mirror the work place where we provide students with every opportunity to work and learn in the classroom.”
As for a few changes he thinks would work better for Pell City students, Cobb said there needs to be a reconfiguration of schools, especially in the middle areas. “Seventh and eighth grade need to be in one building for vertical alignment and cohesiveness. The kids would be better off.”
Honored to have the opportunity to vie for the position of PCSS superintendent, Cobb asked the BOE to consider this—“think about the foundation we’re providing…it’s about students first.”
