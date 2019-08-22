Dr. Matthew Hubbard currently serves as the Executive Director of Supporting Programs for the Sylacauga City School District. Hubbard has been in education for the past 28 years and says he’s the right person to be Pell City’s next superintendent because he loves kids, educators and public education.
Hubbard believes in what he calls the three “L’s,” “looking, listening and learning” and takes a holistic approach to building up students.
“Good leaders are good listeners,” Hubbard said. “The superintendent’s role is to be the greatest advocate for the Pell City School System.”
Hubbard says he would also serve as a champion for teachers in this new role. “We’ve got to ensure we’re taking care of our people. The central office supplies our faculty with resources to be the most effective teachers possible. We should be the role model for lifelong learners.”
Impressed with the school system’s score of 86 on the Alabama State Report Card, Hubbard said he’d use technology to advance student learning.
“To push the needle forward to get that ‘A,’ I’d merge curriculum to use technology with technology coaches and specialists,” he stated in his interview with the Pell City School Board of Education.
Hubbard also encourages synergy. “As principal at Sylacauga High School we created the motto, ‘we are family!’ It’s now the system motto and everyone has really rallied around it.”
Hubbard also likes to operate on the three F’s, “faith, family and fellowship.” And the three P’s, “pursue your passions and find your purpose.”
In order to promote public support for the school system, Hubbard said Sylacauga has hired a supplemental public relations specialist to facilitate social media efforts and help share the school system’s story as well as develop public service announcements.
“I’d get information to churches, be seen at school events and deliver a unified message,” Hubbard said.
Coming from a family of educators, Hubbard says it’s important for him, if chosen as PCSS superintendent, to make sure the system is moving forward.
“I believe I’m the right person for this job because our core values align. I’ve had 27 successful years working in similar school systems,” Hubbard stated. “I see the big picture and understand the difference between a teacher and an educator. I have a proven track record in hiring educators and State champions. I offer a fresh perspective and will have an active family in the Pell City School System.”
